Five takeaways from the tenth day of Donald Trump's secret trial in New York | Donald Trump News





Former United States President Donald Trump returns to New York after a day of campaigning, as court proceedings resume in the historic criminal trial against him.

Thursday marked the 10th day of the trial at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the midst of the 2016 presidential race.

These documents allegedly concern a secret payment he is accused of making to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence.

Daniels claimed that she and Trump had an affair, although the former president denied any sexual relationship between them. He also denied any wrongdoing in the face of the criminal charge.

Prosecutors, however, hope to prove that Trump intentionally sought to bury stories like Daniels' to influence the outcome of the 2016 vote, which he ultimately won.

Each week, the trial takes a break on Wednesday, and Trump used his day off to campaign in the critical states of Wisconsin and Michigan as he seeks re-election in November.

But even there, far from New York, the trial was obviously on Trump's mind. There is no crime. I have a corrupt judge. He's a totally conflicted judge, Trump told his supporters during the Wisconsin ruling.

The former president's tendency to speak out on matters relating to the trial, however, was a centerpiece of Thursday's proceedings, as Justice Juan Merchan began the day by questioning whether Trump had violated his order of silence imposed by the tribunal.

Here are five takeaways from the day's proceedings, including new testimony:

Former President Donald Trump used his absence from court to campaign in Freeland, Michigan, as well as Waukesha, Wisconsin. [Paul Sancya/AP Photo]

Prosecutors seek new fines from Trump

Before the midweek recess, the prosecution had pulled off a major coup: Judge Merchan agreed to fine Trump $9,000 for statements he made in violation of an order of silence imposed by the court.

The order requires Trump to avoid making statements about witnesses, jurors, court personnel or other trial participants that could intimidate them or interfere with the case.

But the prosecution indicated it needed to examine other potential violations of the silence order, and the return to court Thursday opened with those allegations.

Four examples were presented to the court. One, involving National Enquirer editor David Pecker, was quickly dismissed by Judge Merchan.

But Merchan got into a heated exchange with Trump's defense team over another comment he made about jury makeup. On April 22, Trump told a right-wing television station that the jury was 95 percent Democrats.

It's a very unfair situation, I can tell you that, he said.

While Trump's defense argued that the televised comment was protected speech, Judge Merchan expressed skepticism.

He mentioned the jury, right? said Mercan, speaking directly to attorney Todd Blanche. He said the jury was 95 percent Democrats and the jury was hastily elected, implying it was not a fair jury.

The prosecution also asked the judge to examine remarks Trump made in the hallway outside the courtroom, calling into question the credibility of key witnesses like his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The defendant talks about the witnesses and the jury in this case, including one right outside that door, prosecutor Christopher Conroy told the judge. This is the most critical time when the procedure must be protected.

No ruling has been made on whether the four comments violated the silence order as of late Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump salutes after visiting a Manhattan fire station on May 2, after appearing in court [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]

Davidson returns to conclude his testimony

After discussion of the silence order ended for the day, the lawsuit turned its attention to Keith Davidson, a lawyer who previously represented Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claim to have had affairs with Trump.

Davidson returned for his second day of testimony, as prosecutors asked him for details about alleged catch-and-kill schemes aimed at suppressing negative coverage of Trump during the 2016 presidential race.

Part of his job as McDougal and Daniels' attorney was selling the rights to their stories to publications. Davidson previously explained that he contacted the tabloid National Enquirer, only to find himself redirected to Trump's personal lawyer at the time, Cohen.

In the courtroom Thursday, prosecutors displayed text messages Davidson exchanged with a National Enquirer editor on election night in 2016. What did we do? Davidson wrote in one of them.

It's a kind of gallows humor, Davidson said, referring to the text. He added: “It was understood that our efforts could have contributed in some way to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

But the defense team sought to portray Davidson as an unreliable witness whose business included peddling celebrity gossip and extorting large paychecks.

You were pretty good at getting to the finish line without committing extortion, weren't you? Trump lawyer Emil Bove asked Davidson, who responded: I had become familiar with the law.

A new witness on the stand

The second witness to testify Thursday was a forensic analyst from the District Attorney's office, Douglas Daus.

He was there to describe the contents of two cellphones that Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, had turned over to law enforcement.

Daus revealed that one of the phones contained 39,745 contacts, an unusual number, he told the court.

I haven't seen many contacts on a phone, he said.

But Daus took the witness stand primarily to authenticate surreptitious recordings Cohen made on his phone, capturing his interactions with his then-client, Trump.

The prosecution played excerpts of those recordings in court Thursday, including a segment in which Trump and Cohen appeared to discuss the secret payments.

I have to open a company for the transfer of all this information about our friend David, Cohen said, referring to David Pecker, publisher of the National Enquirer.

Meanwhile, Trump was heard saying, “What are we going to pay for this?” One hour fifty?

The two men then discuss the best way to pay the amount: whether in cash or by check.

Judge denies request to review Trump messages

Amid Thursday's arguments, one of Trump's lawyers, Susan Necheles, asked Judge Merchan to review articles the former president planned to republish on social media.

Necheles referred to the gag order, which prohibits Trump from speaking on certain aspects of the trial. She said the order created ambiguity about what Trump could or could not post on his Truth Social account.

Justice Merchan, however, did not appear to buy this argument. There is no ambiguity, I believe, in the order, he replied, rejecting Necheless's request to approve various items in advance.

When in doubt, stay away, Merchan advised.

Former President Donald Trump greets firefighters with two boxes of pizza on May 2, after appearing in court. [Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo]

Trump responds to reports he is sleeping in court

Trump has remained outspoken about the trial, ultimately saying he is very happy with the way things are going.

But on his Truth Social account, he expressed his frustrations with the legal proceedings, returning to past accusations that the trial was a way to derail his re-election prospects.

These are all twisted trials of Joe Biden, he wrote in an article, referring to his likely Democratic opponent in the November vote. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!

In another message, he took aim at both the prosecutor who brought the case and media reports suggesting he had fallen asleep during the day's proceedings.

Unlike FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I am not falling asleep during the Crooked DA witch hunt, especially not today, he wrote. I just close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, I listen intensely and I take in EVERYTHING!!!

Multiple media outlets reported that Trump was seen closing his eyes and lowering his head during the trial, sometimes with his mouth slightly parted for several minutes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/2/five-takeaways-from-day-10-of-donald-trumps-new-york-hush-money-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

