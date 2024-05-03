Xi heads to Europe to defend ties with Russia





Xi Jinping goes to Europe on Sunday to defend China's “limitless” alliance with Russia, first to France, Ukraine's main supporter, then to Serbia and Hungary, which maintain close ties with the Kremlin.

The world's second-largest economy is seeking to deepen its political and economic ties in Europe to counterbalance its difficult relations with its rival Washington.

But analysts say that if France and other Ukraine allies in Europe believe Xi can be persuaded to abandon his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they will be disappointed. Despite French President Emmanuel Macron's red carpet welcome to Xi upon his arrival on Sunday, their talks will be far from simple. In Paris on Monday, Xi and Macron will speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has urged Beijing to play a greater role in ending the war in Ukraine. Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

“If the European side expects China to impose sanctions on Russia, or to join the United States and Europe in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, I think it is clearly unlikely to happen,” said Ding Chun, director of the Center for European Studies at Shanghai University. Fudan University. Xi is seeking to push back against recent European Union investigations into Chinese industry, but France has made clear that Russia's war in Ukraine will be “first and foremost” on the agenda. China claims to be a neutral party in Ukraine but has never condemned the Russian invasion, while the United States has said Moscow would struggle to continue its war without support from Beijing. Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

Beijing is “the international actor with the greatest leverage to change Moscow's mind”, a French diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity. “Paris will put China’s support for Russia at the heart of the discussion,” said Abigael Vasselier of the Mercator Institute of Chinese Studies. “It certainly won’t be conducive to a feel-good moment, despite the optics.” Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

Xi's visit to Europe will be the first since the end of China's Covid isolation. It also comes a year after Macron made a state visit to China in April 2023, during which he said he was counting on Xi to “bring Russia to its senses” on Ukraine. At the time, Macron infuriated European allies by saying the bloc should not be drawn into a conflict between China and its main rival, the United States, over Taiwan – while winning praise from Beijing for his comments. Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

In February this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited France and told Macron that Beijing valued his “independent foreign policy.” “We will see how far Xi Jinping will go to please Emmanuel Macron,” said Valérie Niquet, of the Foundation for Strategic Research. After completing his trip to Europe, Xi will return to China, and Putin is expected to visit there later in May. Advertisement – ​​Scroll to continue

“China will not move on Ukraine,” Niquet said. While Macron and von der Leyen will seek to focus on Ukraine, Xi will want to combat a series of investigations launched by the bloc into alleged unfair trade practices by China. The investigations cover the full range of Chinese industrial production, from subsidies for solar panels and electric vehicles, to purchases in the medical device sector. Beijing called these measures “protectionism”. “The Chinese side is very keen to put this on the table, but France is behind the European Commission's plans,” Philippe Le Corre, of the Center for China Analysis at the Asia Society Policy Institute, told AFP. “It is time for European leaders to explain to China that the price to pay for its growing support for Russia's war effort will increase,” said Vasselier of the Mercator Institute. From France, Xi will travel to Serbia, then Hungary from May 8 to 10. The visit to Belgrade, the Serbian capital, will coincide with the anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese embassy in 1999, allowing Xi to send a pointed anti-West message. China has invested heavily to expand its economic footprint in Central and Eastern Europe, including vast battery and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plants in Hungary, as well as copper and gold operations in Serbia. “The project to commemorate the (…) bombing of the Chinese embassy by NATO (…) also paves the way for Putin's visit to China: NATO constitutes a threat to international security” , said Wang Yiwei, director of the Center for European Union Studies at Renmin University of China. In Budapest, he will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an avowed nationalist who opposes the EU's official position on Russia. Orban has championed a foreign policy of “opening to the East” since returning to power in 2010, seeking closer economic ties with China, Russia and other Asian countries. Despite its small size, this central European country of 9.6 million people has attracted a flood of major Chinese projects in recent years. Orban spoke last month of his vision of a “sovereignist world”, where “the global economy is organized in a non-ideological manner according to principles of mutual benefit”. ka-ll-oho/je/ser/pjm

