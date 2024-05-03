Pennsylvania voters in 'boomerang' county nostalgic for Trump economyExBulletin





Luis Escaraman spent $139 to buy vitamin C and some clothes for himself and his daughter. “I have to work harder to get what I had before,” he told NPR. Asma Khalid/NPR .

EASTON, Pa. Luis Escaraman says he's nostalgic for the Trump economy. The 41-year-old Republican owns his own truck and transports goods from New Jersey to California. Maintenance, spare parts, diesel fuel, all of that has become very expensive, he said.

“I can make a living, but compared to what I had before, I have to work harder to get what I had before,” Escaraman said.

He is not alone. Poll after poll shows voters trust the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee more on the economy than the incumbent, President Biden. It's an important factor as voters look toward Election Day in November, but it's far from the only one.

Escaraman said he weighed a variety of factors for whom he supported politically. Right now, he worries about increased migration and the money the U.S. government spends on conflicts abroad, as well as the high cost of living.

But he also remembers that life under former President Donald Trump was sometimes alarming. “I know there’s been a lot of fighting in the country,” he said. “It was a bit like a civil war, but financially it was better.”

Inflation was a major problem in this 'boomerang' county in 2021

As the 2024 election approaches, inflation poses one of Biden's biggest and most enduring policy challenges.

In the summer of 2021, when the cost of living began to rise, NPR traveled to Northampton County, Pennsylvania, to hear what voters thought of the president and his economic agenda heading into what was expected to be a bruising 2022 midterm election cycle. .

Northampton is one of 25 “boomerang” counties in the United States, meaning people there voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, then went for Trump in 2016, and most recently, in 2020, chose Joe Biden.

It's the type of county Republicans are hoping to win back to give Trump a chance to retake the key swing state of Pennsylvania in November.

In 2021, voters in this county and across the country were concerned about the prices of gas, groceries, rent and insurance. But even as the economy dominated headlines, Democrats did much better than expected in the 2022 midterm elections, including in Northampton County, where Rep. Susan Wild, Democrat of Pennsylvania, held his seat.

High cost of living remains a big concern for voters

Outside of grocery stores and polling places last week in Northampton County, nearly everyone NPR spoke with in more than a dozen interviews felt optimistic about the economy, regardless of their policy.

“When Trump was in office, it was sad, but my 401(k) just kept growing. I mean, it was wonderful to watch him,” said Ruthann Arris, 69, a retired Democrat .

During Trump's first three years in office, the S&P 500 rose 46%. By comparison, during Biden's first three years in office, the S&P 500 rose 26%.

Like many voters, Arris doesn't mention 2020, Trump's final year in office, when the COVID-19 pandemic all but shut down the economy.

She's frustrated by what she sees at the grocery store now: high prices and smaller packages for the same products she's always bought.

But she said she still intends to vote for Biden in November. “I think it looks a lot better than the alternative,” she said. “You have a more stable United States. And that's not worth the short-term gain of a 401(k) boost.”

Voters also consider other issues when weighing their decisions

Polls show that many voters are like Arris: concerned about the economy, but mindful of other issues when making their decisions.

An NBC News survey in April found that voters said inflation was the nation's No. 1 concern, and they gave Trump a double-digit advantage on that issue. But when it came to identifying an issue “so important that one would vote for or against a candidate on that basis alone,” voters cited democracy, abortion, or immigration/border security, according to their political opinions.

And that's similar to what NPR found in Northampton County: Many people were frustrated by inflation and the high cost of housing in an area that saw an influx of transplants from the New York metropolitan area, but they also highlighted other priorities this year. electoral cycle.

“People want to complain about the economy and everything else,” said Greg Poff, 49, a Republican who says he is concerned about border security. “If you can control the flow of people coming into the country and get those out who are not supposed to be here, everything else will fall like dominoes.”

Biden campaign tries to highlight economic successes

Biden made the economy a central part of his message on the campaign trail, highlighting the strength of the jobs market and the growth of the infrastructure and semiconductor sectors thanks to legislation he signed.

He also spends a lot of time talking about his efforts to reduce housing and prescription drug costs and eliminate unwanted fees.

One of the challenges is that many people still use pre-pandemic prices as a benchmark, so any other economic messages the president tries to send don't get through.

“I think it's difficult because people don't like things to cost more than they used to. And until that fits into everyone's minds, it might be difficult to convince people otherwise,” said Julie Smith, an economist at Lafayette. Northampton County College.

