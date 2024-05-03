Erdogan suspends exports and imports from Israel amid war in Gaza





Turkey halted its exports and imports to and from Israel on Thursday (May 2), Bloomberg News reported citing Turkish officials amid ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip. Turkish ports have reportedly started preventing the export of goods to the ports of Haifa and Ashdod respectively, while goods arriving in Turkey from Israel are not unloaded, the Times of Israel said citing the financial reports daily Globes. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8 billion in 2023. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz accuses Erdogan of 'breaking agreements' Following these reports, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. Katz took his official handle X and said: “This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements. He then said he had asked Director General Yaakov Blitshtein to immediately engage with all relevant parts of government to create alternatives to trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. .@RTErdogan breaks agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements. I have instructed the general manager to Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 2, 2024 Israel will emerge with a strong and bold economy, Katz promised. We win and they lose. Erdogan calls on Palestinians to unite after meeting with Hamas leader Last month, Erdogan met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul and, following the meeting, urged Palestinians to unite in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. According to Turkish media, the talks which took place between the Turkish president and the leader of Hamas, at the Dolmabahce Palace, on the banks of the Bosphorus Strait, lasted approximately more than two and a half hours. “It is vital that the Palestinians act with unity in this process. The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lies in unity and integrity,” Erdogan said according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. Erdogan, according to the AFP news agency, said that strained relations between Tel Aviv and Tehran should also not allow Israel to “gain ground and that it is important to act in a way that maintains attention on Gaza. Erdogan criticizes Netanyahu Earlier, Erdogan lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli leaders, condemning them for escalating tensions in the Middle East. “Israel's violation of international law and the Vienna Convention by targeting the Iranian embassy in Damascus was the last straw,” Erdogan said at a press conference after a meeting of the office in Ankara. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/turkeys-erdogan-halts-exports-imports-from-israel-amid-war-in-gaza-717527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos