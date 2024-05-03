Trump lies about gag order preventing him from testifying





The former president is looking for ways to renege on his promise to testify in his secret trial.

Donald Trump said he could not testify at his secret trial in New York because he was under a warrant of silence. This is not true.

However, the former president said Thursday that he was “not authorized to testify.”

“I am under a strict order,” he added in his statement to reporters gathered outside the courtroom. “I am not allowed to testify because this judge is totally conflicted – he is keeping me under institutional silence. No one has ever had this before, and we don't like it, it's not fair.

Although Trump is subject to a court order barring him from publicly commenting on witnesses, jurors, prosecutors and other court personnel involved in the case, he is free to testify before the jury if he and his legal team decide to do it. The former president himself said in the not-so-distant past that he was considering speaking out.

“I testify. I’m telling the truth,” Trump told reporters last month at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there is no case. They have no case.

This week, the former president was sanctioned by the court for repeatedly violating the silence order imposed last month by Judge Juan Merchan. On Tuesday, Merchan ruled on a series of alleged violations raised by prosecutors last week. Trump was found to have violated the court-imposed order in 9 of 10 cases reported by the prosecution and was fined $9,000 to $1,000 for each violation. Trump was further ordered to remove the offending social media posts from his accounts.

On Thursday, Merchan heard arguments from Manhattan prosecutors on four other alleged violations of the order and will likely issue a ruling in the coming days.

