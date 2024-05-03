



Tiu Suntuk Dam inaugurated by President Jokowi Photo: Kompusda (Sumbawa) President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo inaugurated the Tiu Suntuk Dam on Thursday (05/02). Tiu Suntuk Dam is located in Mujahiddin Village, Brang Ene District, West Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province. Implemented by the Nusa Tenggara River Regional Office I, the construction of the Tiu Suntuk Dam will be carried out from 2020 to 2023 with a total budget of IDR 1.4T. Tiu Suntuk Dam is one of the large dams with a storage capacity of 60.85 million m3 with a basin area of ​​321.52 Ha. The dam, the construction of which is said to be quite rapid, presents several advantages, notably the irrigation of an area of ​​4,000 Ha, the reduction of flooding over an area of ​​489 Ha (Q50/439 m3/sec), the supply of water raw materials with a capacity of 68 liters/second and generating micro hydroelectric energy of 0.80 MW. In his speech, President Jokowi said that NTB is one of the provinces with the most dam construction in Indonesia. Over the past ten years, the government has built seven dams in NTB. This is because water is the key to life today. In addition, current climate change has made water a very important element for human life. “Once again, water has become very important to our lives, especially in the NTB area. “It’s good for agriculture, it’s also good for our raw water and our drinking water,” the president said. The inauguration of the Tiu Suntuk Dam was marked by the turning of the water wheel and the signing of President Jokowi. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono also accompanied the president during the inauguration. Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman, Acting Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan. NTB Governor Lalu Gita Ariadi and West Sumbawa Regent W. Musyafirin. (KompuSDA-HNA)

