Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a victim of his own voting rule. here's how





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who as Prime Minister required voters to show photo ID when voting, was turned away from a polling station on Thursday May 2 after forgot to bring his ID, British media reported. In 2022, Johnson introduced voting law requiring photo ID. A Sky News report on Friday said Johnson had attempted to vote in south Oxfordshire, where a police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley was being selected. However, he was turned away. A spokesperson for Johnson told Politico that the former prime minister was turned away on the first attempt, but said he managed to vote. What was the law introduced by Johnson? Under the Elections Act, voters must bring photo identification to vote. Some other provisions of the law include extending current printing rules to digital election materials and tightening spending limits for third parties. The law has proven controversial, with fears it could have a chilling effect on voting, particularly among disadvantaged groups, Sky News reported. Last year the Electoral Commission warned the law could exclude hundreds of thousands of people, including those with disabilities and from ethnic minorities. Also watch | Race To Power: Will Boris Johnson campaign for Rishi Sunak? The commission found that in the May 2023 local elections, 14,000 people were unable to vote because they did not have acceptable identification. In the United Kingdom, acceptable forms of identification for voters include passports, driving licenses and some local travel cards. (With contribution from agencies) Harshit Sabarwal Journalist. MMA striker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/ex-uk-pm-boris-johnson-becomes-victim-of-his-own-voting-rule-heres-how-717624 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos