Michael Cohens appeals and potential new fines: Key points from the Trump trial, day 10 | Donald Trump trial





1. Davidson complicated the story prosecutors wanted to tell

Davidson told prosecutors he did not consider the deal Daniels made to be hush money. Instead, he considered it a consideration in favor of a civil settlement. It's a key distinction that is likely to bolster the defense, as the prosecutor claims Trump falsified business records by falsely stating that his reimbursements to Cohen for the deal were legal fees.

At other points in his testimony, Davidson failed to link the deal to Trump. As prosecutors explained the nondisclosure agreement signed by Daniels, jurors saw that the agreement was signed by Cohen and Daniels, but Trump's signature line (he used a pseudonym) was blank in the version displayed in court.

Prosecutors also walked Davidson through a series of exchanges in which he told CNN in 2018 that he believed Cohen paid the money himself. Davidson previously said he believed Trump would ultimately be responsible for the payments. But as the deal was delayed in the final days of the campaign, Cohen told Davidson, “I'll fucking do it myself.” After the election, Cohen also complained that he had not yet been reimbursed for his payments.

2. Defense attorneys attacked Davidson's credibility

Emil Bove, one of Trump's lawyers, attacked Davidson's credibility during cross-examination. Bove focused on the unflattering legal deals Davidson had been tied to in which Davidson's clients sought payments based on information they had about celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Hulk Hogan, Charlie Sheen and Tila Tequila. This was part of an effort to paint Davidson as someone who extorted celebrities.

Bove also pointed out that Davidson was aware of what constituted extortion because he had already been under federal investigation for it. Bove suggested that Davidson did not directly tie payment for Daniels' story to the election, fearing it was extortion. He also suggested that Davidson pushed Daniels to make the deal before the election because that was when the leverage would be highest. He played a recording in which Davidson told Cohen over the phone: “It's hypothetically speaking, sometimes people have settler remorse. And sometimes people think I have to be resolved by that date, because after that date you don't have any leverage. Things happen differently.

3. Jurors heard Michael Cohen's recorded calls

Michael Cohen's voice entered the courtroom for the first time Thursday as prosecutors played several recordings Cohen made of phone calls with Davidson in 2018. Cohen secretly made those recordings.

Cohen lamented his relationship with Trump during the calls. In a key exchange, he said: I can't even tell you how many times he told me, you know, I hate the fact that we did it, which Davidson says he understood as a reference to Daniels' payment.

Prosecutors also played a recording Cohen made of Trump in 2016 in which they discussed paying McDougal in 2016. Trump asked how much they should pay Our Friend David, a reference to American Media CEO David Pecker, who had purchased rights. to history. CNN had already published the tape in 2018, but this is the first time it has been played in front of jurors.

4. Michael Cohen was discouraged after the 2016 election

Davidson said he and Cohen spoke frequently after the 2016 election, and it was clear that Cohen was depressed and discouraged.

Cohen was upset that Trump wouldn't take him to the White House and thought he could be U.S. attorney general or White House chief of staff. I thought he was going to kill himself, Davidson said.

In a call while Davidson was Christmas shopping at a big-box store decorated like Alice in Wonderland, Cohen became angry with Trump.

He said something that sounded like Jesus Christ, can you believe I'm not going to Washington? After everything I've done for this fucking guy. I can't believe I'm not going to Washington. I've saved these guys so many times you don't even know it.

He said: I never even got paid. This fucking guy won't even pay me back the $130,000,” Davidson added.

5. Prosecutors asked the judge to fine Trump an additional $4,000

Prosecutors began the day by asking Judge Juan Merchan to re-rule that Trump was in contempt of court for four additional violations of the judge's gag order. The four alleged violations involve recent statements by Trump suggesting the jury would be unfair, that Pecker was being nice, and two statements critical of Michael Cohen. Trump is prohibited from speaking about jurors or witnesses in the case.

These are deliberate blows to anyone who might come into this courtroom to talk about the defendant and what he did, said Christopher Conroy, a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Trump's comments, he said, created an air of menace.

Conroy asked Merchan to impose a fine of $1,000 for each of the violations, the maximum allowed. He said the prosecutor is not currently seeking to have Trump imprisoned. To minimize disruption to this process, we are not yet seeking jail time, he said.

Todd Blanche, Trump's lead lawyer, defended Trump by arguing that the silence order gave him an unfair advantage on the campaign trail. He noted that Cohen, as well as Daniels, attacked him.

These are not people who need to be protected, and on the contrary, he must be able to respond to them, he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/02/trump-trial-key-takeaways The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos