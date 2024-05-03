Trump jury hears audio evidence he knew about McDougal's catch-and-kill





On the docket: A tough day for prosecutors takes a twist at the end

Prosecutors faced their first difficult day in court Thursday, but a little recording could have changed everything for them.

Late in the afternoon, prosecutors played an audio recording of a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and his lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen openly discussing in September 2016 the plan to prevent former Playboy model Karen McDougal from to tell her story about her alleged affair with Trump.

I have to open a company to transfer all this information about our friend David, Cohen says on the September 2016 tape.

This tape has been made public since 2018, but this is the first time the jury has heard it. The David in question here appears to be National Enquirer boss David Pecker, who said earlier in the lawsuit that he bought McDougal's silence after he offered to help Trump's campaign. And it clearly shows that Trump knew about this plot, lending credence to the idea that he was involved in the scheme to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels silent about her alleged affair with Trump .

The phone call, which Cohen had secretly recorded, came after a chaotic day of testimony from Keith Davidson, the attorney who represented both McDougal and Daniels.

This part of the day did not go very well for the prosecutors.

At one point, Davidson said he didn't view Daniel's nondisclosure agreement as hush money, but rather as consideration for a civil settlement. That looks much more like legitimate legal work and undercuts prosecutors' key argument that Trump broke the law by falsifying business expenses when he paid Cohen's legal fees to cover the payment transfer.

Trump's lawyers, during cross-examination, got Davidson to admit that he had never personally met Trump. They also did much to tarnish his reputation and attempt to portray him as an extortion artist, by getting Davidson to admit that authorities had investigated him for extorting wrestler Hulk Hogan over a sex tape in Florida ( Davidson was not charged) and emphasizing his involvement. in salacious affairs involving Charlie Sheen and Tila Tequila.

At one point, Trump lawyer Emil Bove asked Davidson if his job required going all the way without committing extortion.

Davidson stood by his claim that Cohen made it clear to him, before and after, that he was paying Daniels with Trump's knowledge and request. Prosecutors played audio of a recorded 2018 phone call in which Cohen told Davidson: I can't even tell you how many times he told me, you know, I hate the fact that we have him did, which Davidson said he understood as a reference to Trump paying Daniels.

Davidson also explained his election night text to National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard. After it became clear that Trump had won, Davidson proclaimed: What have we done?

Davidson said the text message, which was included in the prosecution's opening argument, was dark humor about how our activities might have somehow helped Donald's presidential campaign Trump.

You can read a full recap of the day here and other takeaways here. The trial will resume Friday morning.

Judge Juan Merchan presides over former Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan State Court in New York on May 2, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

The day began with prosecutors asking Judge Juan Merchan to convict Trump once again of contempt of Trump for four additional violations of the hush order and fine him up to $1,000 per violation for each sanction. Prosecutors said they are not currently seeking prison time to avoid delaying proceedings. Although Merchan didn't seem likely to side with them in any instances (he seemed willing to let Trump retaliate against Cohen, who continues to attack him online), Merchan made it clear that he was unhappy that Trump was be taken to the jury.

He talked about the jury, he said the jury was 95% Democrats and the jury was hastily elected. That implies it's not a fair jury, Merchan said.

Later in the day, before the trial resumed after a lunch break, he refused a request from Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, to say whether a stack of news articles that Trump hoped to share on social media would violate or not the gag.

Merchan didn't have it.

“I'm not going to be able to review the posts and determine in advance whether or not he should post them on Truth Social,” Merchan said. I think the best advice you can give your client is that when in doubt, stay away.

