France: Macron should remain firm on rights in China





(Paris) French President Emmanuel Macron should outline the consequences for Chinese governments crimes against humanity and deepening repression during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Paris, Human Rights Watch said today. Xi's visit, on May 6 and 7, 2024, will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and the People's Republic of China. probably concentrated on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Middle East conflict and trade issues. President Macron should make clear to Xi Jinping that Beijing's crimes against humanity have consequences for China's relations with France, said Maya Wang, acting China director at Human Rights Watch. France's silence and inaction on human rights would only encourage the Chinese government's sense of impunity for its abuses, further fueling repression at home and abroad. Respect for human rights has seriously deteriorated under Xi Jinping's regime. His government committed crimes against humanity, including mass detentions, forced labor and cultural persecution against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, passed draconian legislation that erased Hong Kong's freedoms and intensified repression of government critics across the country. In March 2021, European Union governments unanimously agreed to adopt targeted sanctions against a handful of Chinese officials and entities deemed responsible for the repression in Xinjiang. China immediately retaliated with counter-sanctions, which contributed to the cooling of bilateral relations and the suspension of a bilateral trade agreement. Macron visited Beijing in 2019 and 2023, but refrained from speaking publicly about the deteriorating human rights situation in the country. He should change course and publicly raise his human rights concerns during Xi's visit, Human Rights Watch said. Specifically, Macron is expected to urge Xi to end crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and release the hundreds of thousands of Uighurs who remain arbitrarily detained or imprisoned, including Rahile Dawut, a Uighur scholar, and Ilham Tohti, the economist and Sakharov Prize Laureate. Macron should pressure Xi to end the Chinese government's oppression in Tibet. Macron is also expected to urge Xi to repeal the two draconian national security laws that Beijing has imposed on Hong Kong. As both laws can be applied to actions outside China, they affect Hong Kongers and French-registered businesses that criticize the Chinese government. Macron is expected to push for the release of imprisoned pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong, including Joshua Wong, Chow Hang-tung and Jimmy Lai, among others. Finally, Macron should pressure the Chinese government to end its relentless crackdown on peaceful activists across China, including by releasing human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng and his wife, Xu Yan, who were arrested in April 2023 as they visited an EU delegation in Beijing. However, speaking out on human rights, as the EU has repeatedly done in its statements, will only lead to positive results if it is accompanied by concrete consequences, Human Rights Watch said . Macron should make clear to Xi that France will seek accountability for the heinous crimes committed by Beijing, including by pursuing a UN Human Rights Council-backed investigation into Xinjiang. And it is expected to explain how Beijing's continued crackdown will hamper trade and business between the two countries and with the EU in general; including once EU legislation on duty of care and forced labor comes into force. This approach to human rights is part of Macron's vision of strategic autonomy for Europe; an idea that the continent should be strong and not a strategic vassal of the United States, and not overly dependent on China for its production. He also described a humanist model based on values ​​such as democracy and human rights. Macron should demonstrate the French government's commitment to responding to Xi's attacks on rights inside and outside China, Wang said. This requires leadership, determination and clarity on human rights. He should rise to the task, and not succumb to the status quo.

