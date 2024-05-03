Trump says he will accept 2024 election results 'if everything is fair'





Former President Donald Trump again refused to guarantee he would accept the results of the Nov. 5 election during an interview in Wisconsin, saying he would only do so if everything went well.

If everything is honest, I will happily accept the results. I'm not changing anything about that, Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel before a rally Wednesday in suburban Waukesha. If not, you must fight for the rights of the country.

The 45th president also claimed — as he frequently does — that he won Wisconsin four years ago, despite no evidence that was the case.

If you go back and look at everything that's been uncovered, it shows that I won the election in Wisconsin, the 77-year-old told the outlet. It also showed that I had won elections in other places.

Official results show President Biden, 81, beat Trump by just over 20,000 votes in the Badger State.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on May 1, 2024 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Trump's remarks to the Journal Sentinel echo comments he made during a CNN town hall in May 2023.

“If I think it's an honest election, absolutely,” he said about the possibility of respecting the results.

On Tuesday, Time magazine published a series of interviews with Trump in which he suggested that the risk of post-election violence “depends” on the outcome.

“I think we will win. And if we don't win, you know, it depends. It always depends on the fairness of an election,” Trump said.

“I don't think they'll be able to do the things they did last time. I don't think they'll be able to get out of this. And if we do, we're going to win in record fashion.

A woman wearing a hat reading “Make America Great Again 45-47′” holds a sign reading “Trump Won.” ZUMAPRESS.com Trump waves to the crowd after emerging from “Trump Force One” moments before taking the stage to speak at a campaign rally at an airport in Freeland, Michigan, May 1, 2024. NICK HAGEN/EPA -EFE/Shutterstock

Trump's plans to avoid any Election Day suspense include urging voters to turn out in record numbers so his support will be “too big to rig.”

The Trump team also worked with the Republican National Committee to launch a campaign to deter voter fraud, saying it planned to send 10,000 lawyers and volunteers to battleground states.

The RNC has filed election-related lawsuits in states across the country since Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee in March.

This is something that is very important to President Trump, RNC spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez told the Post. He said it's something the RNC should do all year.

