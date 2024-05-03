Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson banned from voting after failing to comply with voter ID rule he introduced Firstpost





While on his way to the polling station to vote, the Conservative politician was informed by polling station staff that he would not be allowed to vote in the Police and Crime Commissioner election which was set in South Oxfordshire.

Learn more

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was refused permission to vote at his local polling station after forgetting to bring the required photo ID. As he went to the polling station to vote, the Conservative politician was told by polling station staff that he would not be allowed to vote in the police and crime commissioner elections which were taking place. took place in South Oxfordshire. Interestingly, it was Johnson himself who introduced the requirement to bring photo ID. This requirement was introduced in the stipulation of the electoral law he proposed in 2022 while serving as Prime Minister. At the time, Britain's Electoral Commission warned that hundreds, if not thousands, of people could be excluded from voting if such a law came into force. Johnson's spokesperson confirmed that the former British prime minister had indeed forgotten the passport photo. However, he said Johnson returned with his ID and participated in the vote. The depriving effect of legislation During his term, Johnson introduced the 2022 Elections Act. Under the legislation, voters must bring a photo ID to vote. However, the legislation has been criticized not only by the UK Electoral Commission but also by several advocacy groups, who have argued that it could prevent hundreds of thousands of people from voting in future general elections. They insisted that people likely to be the poorest, from ethnic minorities and with disabilities will be affected by the rule. However, the law is likely to remain in force until the next UK general election which is expected to take place this year. In light of this, the Electoral Commission highlighted that the disenfranchisement effect would most likely also affect the general election. In 2023, his compatriot Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was part of the administration that introduced the law, admitted that the rules were an attempt to gerrymander future elections for the Conservatives, but that they had backfired. because the elderly constitute one of the main electoral bases. for the conservatives, Policy reported. We found that the people who didn't have ID were elderly and they mostly voted Conservative, he said. So we made it difficult for our own voters and we disrupted a system that worked perfectly well. In light of this, Downing Street said it would explore changing the controversial rules to allow veterans' ID cards to be included on the list of valid ID documents. Responding to complaints from a veteran, British minister Johnny Mercer said he had been turned away at a polling station. I'm sorry for that. The acceptable ID legislation was passed before veterans ID cards were released in January of this year. I will do everything I can to change it before the next one,” Mercer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/ex-uk-pm-boris-johnson-barred-from-voting-after-not-complying-with-voter-id-rule-which-he-introduced-13766519.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos