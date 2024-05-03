As China's Xi Jinping visits Europe and Ukraine, trade and investment will likely top the agenda, according to ET EnergyWorld

TAIPEI: Ukraine, trade and investment are set to dominate Chinese leader Xi Jinping's first trip to Europe in five years, as the Asian giant rebuilds its foreign relations after a prolonged absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Xi will begin his tour in Paris on Monday, where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who has emphasized the idea of ​​European strategic autonomy from the United States. During a visit to Beijing last year, Macron sparked controversy by saying France would not necessarily always align with the United States on foreign policy, an apparent reference to American support for the autonomous republic of Taiwan, which China claims to be its own territory. annexed by force if necessary.

After leaving France, Xi will visit Hungary and Serbia, both seen as friendly to China and close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, fending off Western criticism of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Xi's European visits will be closely monitored in Washington for signs of waning support for his key foreign policy goals.

The Chinese leader will arrive in France as Paris puts the finishing touches on its preparations to host the Summer Olympics, an event in which China is investing huge amounts of national prestige.

France views Xi's visit, which officially marks 60 years of French-Chinese diplomatic relations, as an important diplomatic moment and wants to focus on China's broader relations with the EU. Macron invited the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to the discussions on Monday.

It comes a month before Macron, who is positioning himself as Europe's diplomatic leader, hosts Biden for a similar state visit.

It's also a sign of “the good vibes given off by Macron's visit to China in April last year,” said Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies and director of the Lau China Institute at King's College London.

“This is a highly strategic visit by Xi to Europe. And in his itinerary you can guess the runes of Chinese policy towards Europe today, strengthening as much as possible traditional ties and strengthening new ones,” Brown said.

Xi is also visiting Budapest, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in power for 14 years, faces political challenges from the opposition because of his authoritarian style.

Hungary sits halfway between its membership in the EU and NATO and an unusual openness to diplomatic and trade relations with eastern autocracies such as Russia and China.

Orban, a right-wing populist who has forged close ties with Russia, delayed Sweden's entry into NATO for months. China has cited NATO expansion as prompting Russia to invade Ukraine.

Hungary is the first EU member to participate in Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to build billions of dollars of roads, ports, power plants and other infrastructure in Asia, in Africa and beyond.

Orban was the only European leader to attend a conference in Beijing on the BRI, which has been criticized for burying participating countries in debt and failing to deliver on investment promises, prompting Italy to abandon last year.

Despite this, the Hungarian government has deepened its economic ties with China, with the proliferation of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery factories across the country attracting the most attention. Near Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city, construction is underway on a nearly 550-acre electric vehicle battery factory worth 7.3 billion euros ($7.9 billion). dollars), the largest foreign direct investment ever made in Hungary.

China has also invested heavily in infrastructure to connect Hungary with its southern neighbor Serbia, the next stop on Xi's European tour.

In 2014, Hungary and Serbia struck a deal with Beijing to upgrade the railway between their capitals Budapest and Belgrade, as part of a Belt and Road plan to connect the port of Piraeus, under Chinese control, in Greece, in the south, an entry point for Chinese goods towards central and eastern Europe.

The more than $2 billion project is expected to be completed in 2026, after numerous delays.

In Serbia, Xi will hold talks with President Aleksandar Vucic, with whose government China has established strong relations.

The two countries have a long history of friendship, particularly since 1999, when NATO bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, killing three Chinese nationals, during the air war aimed at ending the brutal repression carried out by Serbia against ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo.

The United States has apologized, saying poor target selection was to blame, but the incident led to violent attacks on American diplomatic facilities in China and fueled anti-American sentiment in both countries that endures. still today.

In 2022, shortly after the Russian assault on Ukraine, Serbia received a semi-secret delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system carried on six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft . The delivery of weapons to the territory of at least two NATO member states, Turkey and Bulgaria, was seen by experts as a demonstration of China's growing global reach.

China claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict, but Xi and Putin said their governments enjoyed “boundless friendship” before Moscow's attack on Ukraine. China has refused to call the Russian assault an invasion and has been accused of boosting Russia's weapons-producing capacity and military advantage against Ukraine, which expects tens of billions in Western military aid.

A U.S. military aid bill passed last week provides $61 billion for Ukraine, as well as $8 billion to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, which China has condemned as a dangerous provocation.

China's Foreign Ministry said the US stance on Chinese defense trade with Russia was hypocritical when compared to the amount of military assistance Washington provides to kyiv.

China denies selling weapons to Russia and the United States says it has found no direct evidence of such evidence. However, China sells machine tools, microelectronics and other technologies that Moscow in turn uses to produce missiles, tanks, planes and other weapons for its war against Ukraine, according to a American assessment.