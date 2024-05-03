Politics
Jokowi visited Papua 17 times, but only met with pro-Jakarta parties
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of the Fellowship of Churches Indonesia (PGI), Pastor Gomar Gultom mentioned 17 visits President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Papuabut never met the Papuan People's Council (MRP).
Jokowi only met with groups that were not opposed to the central government, so the visit did not resolve the violent conflict in Papua.
“The president visited Papua at least 17 times, but his meetings took place only with the parties in quotes Pro Jakarta and he never had dialogue with parties outside this country, not even with the MRP,” Gomar said in an online public discussion. by Amnesty International Indonesia, Friday (3/5/2024).
Also read: The controversy surrounding the change of the term KKB to OPM is considered not to resolve the conflict in Papua
The government is now seen as expanding its military approach by changing the nomenclature from the term Armed Criminal Group (KKB) to the Free Papua Organization (FPO).
He fears that this military approach ignores the legal aspects that should be prioritized during conflicts that arise.
“I see in the OPM nomenclature that there is a security approach to every problem in Papua, and that is the main concern that it ignores the legal approach that the police must take, the deepest concern,” he said. -he declares.
Also read: TNI shoots 2 OPM members who attacked a military post in Paro Nduga, but managed to escape
Apart from this, the military approach is not in line with the promises of the central government, whether led by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono or led by President Joko Widodo.
Gomar said SBY had repeatedly stated that it would solve the problems in Papua using a sincere approach. SBY has repeated this statement several times.
This includes the results of a meeting of church leaders in Papua in 2011. At his meeting in Cikeas, SBY said the problems could be resolved through a win-win solution.
“From SBY himself who said at the time “we can only solve the Papua problem with a win-win solution, that's the term he used”, Jakarta wants the unity of the Republic of Indonesia for Papua, my Papuan friends want independence, but I am sure there is a win-win solution, he said,” Gomar said.
“Unfortunately, this conversation did not continue,” Gomar continued.
Also read: TNI returns to using the term OPM, Observer: tends to use a military operational approach to deal with it
President Joko Widodo also said the same thing. The active president of the Republic of Indonesia said that the Papua problem can be solved through a cultural approach.
“Pak Joko Widodo always talks about a cultural approach. It is a cultural approach that can solve Papua's problems, he said,” Gomar said.
In 2014, after being elected, Jokowi visited Papua and met with various Papuan figures.
At that time, Gomar joined in and asked Jokowi not to start tackling the Papua problem from scratch, but to follow the road map prepared by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) , today become the National Agency for Research on Innovation (BRIN). ).
“Unfortunately, from what I understand, Mr. Jokowi is focusing more on infrastructure development. This is clearly something positive at first glance, but it cannot solve the problem on this side either “there, especially if the approach is top-down,” added Gomar.
