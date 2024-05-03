Turkey suspends trade with Israel, citing conditions in Gaza: live updates





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently met with Hamas officials in Istanbul. Credit… Adem Altan/Agence France-Presse Getty Images Turkey said late Thursday it had halted all trade with Israel until uninterrupted and adequate humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza, signaling a further deterioration in relations between the two countries. The Turkish Ministry of Commerce said in A declaration that exports and imports of all products would stop. On Friday, Commerce Minister Omer Bolat said the suspension would remain in effect until Israeli bombing of Gaza ceases. Until a permanent ceasefire is established and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed to enter Gaza, the suspension of trade with Israel will be implemented for all imports and exports, Mr. Bolat at a press conference to announce monthly trade figures. This decision, initially planned reported by Bloombergprompted Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz to attack Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This is how a dictator behaves, ignoring the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen and ignoring international trade agreements, Mr. Katz said in a post on social media. Mr. Katz added that he had instructed the Foreign Ministry to create alternatives to trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries. Turkey reported $5.4 billion in exports to Israel in 2023 and $1.64 billion in imports, according to United Nations figures. Mr Erdogan has not publicly commented on any changes in Turkey's trade relations with Israel. But the Turkish leader sharply criticized Israeli bombing of Gaza, which began after Hamas carried out an attack on Israel on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people and led to the kidnapping of about 240 others. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments in the territory, according to territory health officials. The Turkish leader has also forcefully defended Hamas and recently met with Ismail Haniyeh, the group's political leader, and other Hamas officials in Istanbul on April 20. Mr. Erdogan then told reporters that Israel would certainly pay the price for the atrocities it inflicted. on the Palestinians one day. Turkey's decision to suspend trade comes after its Commerce Ministry on April 9 imposed export restrictions on Israel on 54 product groups, including cement and jet fuel, and said they would remain in place. force until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The Commerce Ministry defined Thursday's suspension as the second step in intergovernmental measures and cited the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Palestine. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also announced on Wednesday that Turkey would join the South African genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In a preliminary ruling in January, the court ordered Israel to ensure that its forces do not commit genocide in Gaza. Show more

