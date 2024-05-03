45 royal families extend support to PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections





The state will vote for 25 of the 26 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. (Case) Rajkot: In a big boost for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 45 royal families have extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The members of the royal families gathered in Rajkot. 15-16 members of the royal family were present, while the rest extended their letter of support to Prime Minister Modi. Thakor Saheb of Rajkot Mandhata Sinhji Jadeja said that the members came together to discuss the interest of the nation. “It is undoubtedly clear that the Rajput community and past leaders have been closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the leaders are here because of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. next level of development,” Sinhji Jadeja told ANI. His statement comes amid ongoing protests by Kshatriyas or Rajputs of Gujarat against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's controversial remarks against them. On March 22, during an election campaign speech in Rajkot in Gujarat, Union minister and Rajkot BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala sparked controversy by praising Dalits at the expense of Kshatriyas or Rajputs. Commenting on British rule, Rupala said, “Even kings and royals bowed down to the British, established family ties with them, broke bread with them and even married their daughters to them, but this Rukhi Samaj (a Dalit community) has not moved. I salute them for their courage and strength. It is this force that has kept Sanatana Dharma alive…Jai Bhim!' His reference to roti-beti vyavahar (breaking bread and entering into marital relations) provoked anger that neither he nor the party had anticipated in a state where the BJP enjoys almost total domination. Speaking to ANI, Sinhji Jadeja said, “Today, erstwhile rulers of Saurashtra, Kachchh and Gujarat gathered here to reflect on the interest of the nation as a whole and how India can hold its head high on the international stage. He appreciated the country's development over the last 10 years and hailed Prime Minister Modi as a “world leader”. “He is now a world leader and there is no doubt that we extend our full support to Prime Minister Modi,” he added. Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is notably a citadel of the BJP, with the party winning all 26 seats in the last two general elections. The state will vote for 25 of the 26 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. In the remaining Surat constituency, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected “unopposed” after Congress party candidate Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination papers were rejected, his three nominators claimed in a statement under oath to the district election officer that they had not signed his nomination form. . (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

