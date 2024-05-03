Labor win Blackpool South in by-election with big swing

Labor won Blackpool South in the third biggest swing from the Conservatives to Labor in a by-election since the Second World War.

The opposition has also made progress in the nationwide parliamentary elections and experts expect the Conservatives to lose around half of the seats they held, or even 500, in order to put pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak .

The Blackpool contest was sparked by the resignation of outgoing chairman Scott Benton following a lobbying scandal. Labour's Chris Webb received 10,825 votes, a majority of 7,607.

Conservative David Jones came second with 3,218 votes, just 117 ahead of Mark Butcher of the UK Reform Party.

People no longer trust the Conservatives. Prime Minister: Do the decent thing, admit failure and call a general election, Mr Webb said.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “This seismic victory in Blackpool South is the most important result today.

This is the only election where voters had the opportunity to send a direct message to Rishi Sunak's Conservatives, and that message constitutes an overwhelming vote for change.

The swing to Labor in Blackpool South is truly historic and shows that we are firmly back in the service of working people.

Conservative vice-president Angela Richardson told the BBC the result was not unexpected.

I think, given the circumstances that caused the by-election, it was always going to be difficult for the Conservatives, she said.

Election expert Professor Sir John Curtice said: The only thing that stopped this result from being basically a total disaster for the Conservatives was the fact that they narrowly edged out the Reformers.

Basically, the project that Rishi Sunak is supposed to be there for, namely closing the gap with the Labor Party, has still not brought any visible benefit.

The Conservatives also faced losses in council elections across England, after votes were held in 107 authorities.

Most council seats up for re-election in England were last contested in 2021, at the height of Boris Johnson's popularity as the Covid-19 vaccine was distributed.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring photo ID. Staff at a polling station in south Oxfordshire informed Mr Johnson that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity.

He introduced the requirement to provide photo ID while in Downing Street, as part of the Electoral Act 2022.

It is understood Mr Johnson was subsequently able to vote and voted Conservative.

Thursday's election is the first time many voters in England and Wales have had to show ID to vote, under arrangements introduced in last year's local elections.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his wife Carrie Symonds to vote in the local elections in London. P.A.

Rishi Sunak under pressure

Polling expert Lord Hayward said he expected the Conservatives to lose 400 seats, but suggested Mr Sunak's position was not under immediate threat.

In recent days I have had the distinct impression that among Conservative MPs the idea of ​​holding a leadership election has deflated considerably, he said.

However, a very small audible group will disagree and will likely do so very early on.

A strong performance from Reform UK could add to Tory unease over Mr Sunak's ability to lead the party to a general election victory.

The leader of the British Reform Party, Richard Tice, said his party had quickly become the real opposition to Labor, whether in the North, in the Midlands, or, we know, in the Land of Wales.

In Sunderland, one of the few councils where Reform fought for all seats, they beat the Conservatives to third place in 16 of the 25 seats up for grabs, while Labor made a net gain of six to increase their comfortable majority.

A total of 11 mayoral elections are also taking place, including for London Mayor between Labor incumbent Sadiq Khan and Conservative challenger Susan Hall.

Forecasts consistently put Mr. Khan ahead of Ms. Hall, with a poll released Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead dwindled during the campaign.

Mr Khan's allies said they expected a close fight, the result of which was announced on Saturday.

Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands and Lord Ben Houchen in Tees Valley also face re-election battles.

A victory in either would be a boost for Mr Sunak, although Labor stresses that the mayors are distancing themselves from the current Conservative leadership.

Voters in England and Wales were also given the chance to choose their police and crime commissioners.

Final results from the various elections are not expected until Sunday, but key developments include:

Labor won Rushmoor in Hampshire for the first time and claimed the council in the key general election battleground of Redditch.

Labor won Hartlepool council, regaining ground in an area where the party suffered humiliation in the 2021 Westminster by-election.

Labor won Thurrock, one of their main targets and a region of the country which will be a key battleground with the Conservatives in the next general election.

The Conservatives held on to just one seat in Harlow, a council Sir Keir focused on in the run-up to polling day.

With 33 of 107 councils fully declared, the Conservatives lost three authorities and 92 councilors net, while Labor gained four authorities and 62 councilors.

The Greens appointed 13 councillors, the Liberal Democrats gained eight and increases were also recorded for independent and resident groups.

Labor won Cumbria Police and the Crime Commissioner from the Conservatives.

Labor's gains came despite setbacks in some previously safe areas, particularly those with large Muslim populations, where the party's candidates may have suffered from Sir Keir's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Labor lost control of Oldham after independents' gains, with the Gaza crisis likely a factor.

The Liberal Democrats said they expected to punch more holes in the blue wall of Tory seats in the battleground south of England.

Greens co-leader Adrian Ramsay said: “North and south, east and west, the Greens are winning the trust of voters who are fed up with Tory chaos and Labor reversals. .

We win because our message of hope is heard by new groups of voters.

Updated: May 3, 2024, 10:11 a.m.