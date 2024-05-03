Chinese president ready to defend ties with Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to Europe on Sunday, determined not to compromise on his unwavering support for Russia, going first to France, a key backer of Ukraine, then to Hungary and Serbia, two allies of Moscow. This is its first European tour since the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the Asian giant almost completely cut itself off from the world for almost three years.

Although he now wishes to renew contact and deepen ties with Europe to counterbalance tensions with Washington, Xi Jinping does not seem ready to give up his support for Moscow. And he also hopes to express his dissatisfaction after European investigations targeting Chinese commercial practices. For Paris, with which Beijing is celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations this year, the number one subject will be the war in Ukraine.

“Levers”

“China being one of Russia's main partners”, Emmanuel Macron intends to “encourage it to use the levers it has over Moscow in order to change Russia's calculations and to be able to contribute to a resolution of this conflict” , according to the Élysée. Last year in China, the head of state called on Xi Jinping to “bring Russia back to reason”. Shortly after, the Chinese president called his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the start of the conflict in February 2022. But the diplomatic progress expected by Paris stopped there.

The subject should be at the heart of the trilateral exchange, Monday in Paris, between Emmanuel Macron, Xi Jinping and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. “We will see how far Xi Jinping will go to please Emmanuel Macron,” notes Valérie Niquet, Asia director at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS). “But China will not move on Ukraine.” Chinese authorities say they are officially neutral and have never condemned the Russian invasion. In a sign of the strength of Beijing-Moscow relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China in May.

“If the Europeans expect China to impose sanctions on Russia or join the United States and Europe in imposing economic sanctions on Russia, I think that's really unlikely,” estimates Ding Chun, director of the Center for European Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. But Beijing remains “the only international actor that has sufficient leverage” with Moscow, confides a French diplomatic source. This is why “Paris will put the question of China’s support for Russia at the heart of discussions, which will not be a pleasant conversation,” predicts Abigaël Vasselier, expert at the Mercator Institute for China Studies ( Merics).

“Protectionism”

Another subject risks straining the dialogue, that of European investigations into Chinese commercial practices in different areas: automobiles, railways, solar panels, wind power and even medical devices. Beijing accuses Europe of “protectionism” and intends to make it known to Paris. “China is very keen to put this subject on the table, but France supports the European Commission’s plans,” notes Philippe Le Corre, expert from the American think tank The Asia Society Policy Institute.

Even if it means paying the price: “The Chinese hold France responsible for the investigation (on Chinese electric vehicles), which is false,” says Marc Julienne, head of China activities at the French Institute of International Relations ( Ifri). In response, “there is economic coercion on the part of China, even if it denies it, with the investigation it has launched into spirits and cognacs. No one is fooled, it’s a way of targeting France.” The atmosphere promises to be warmer during the second stage of Xi Jinping's European tour, which after his visit to France on Monday and Tuesday, will be from Wednesday to Friday in Hungary and Serbia, two countries maintaining friendly ties with Beijing and Moscow.

“Alliance of autocracies”

“The idea is to put forward an alliance of autocracies facing the Western world” and “to show that he (Xi Jinping) still has allies in Europe”, analyzes Valérie Niquet. The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999: “Commemorating the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy also helps prepare for Putin's visit to China” by hammering that “NATO is a threat to international security,” analyzes Wang Yiwei, director of the Center for European Union Studies at China’s Renmin University.