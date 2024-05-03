Pakistani military establishment must assassinate me: Imran Khan writes from prison





In a world where power and politics clash, a man finds himself at the center of a storm.

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, currently in prison, recently made a chilling statement. He said he believed Pakistan's military establishment might resort to his assassination. In an article published in The Telegraph, a British newspaper, Khan, who is also the chairman of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed deep concern over the current situation in Pakistan. He wrote that the country and its people are in conflict with each other. Khan said he would rather face death than live in slavery.

He said that almost two years ago, a vote of no confidence against my government was held and a government cobbled together by the military establishment came into being. “Since then, the military establishment, under the direct leadership of General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, has tried every tactic to decimate the presence of my party in the political environment of Pakistan.

He also mentioned that the army and its puppet civilian leaders have been widely criticized for their oppression, torture and refusal to recognize the electoral symbol of his political party. Despite extensive documentation of these injustices, nothing appears to deter the military from exercising power over civilian government.

After the February 8 elections, the PTI alleges widespread electoral fraud and electoral fraud.

After the election, results showed a divided mandate. Independent candidates supported by the PTI obtained 93 seats in the 336-member National Assembly. Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 75 seats, while Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54 seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

After the elections, the PML-N formed a coalition with the PPP and other small parties to take control at the federal level.

The PTI said the powerful establishment had favored the PML-N and the Election Commission had deliberately used a different form of declaring the results to steal the mandate that belonged to it.

Well engaged in the battle for transparency and fairness, the PTI is committed to continuing its fight for electoral integrity.#pakistan #pakistaneconomy #imrankhan #imrankhanpti

