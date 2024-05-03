Connect with us

Main events of the day: PM Modi's results in West Bengal, MRF and Tata Tech Q4; MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Match Today, & More

Main events of the day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three rallies in West Bengal. Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Titan, Britannia Industries, MRF and Tata Tech are among the major companies expected to report results on May 3.

Modi's upcoming rallies in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a series of rallies in West Bengal on May 3. He arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening. Its itinerary includes stops at Burdwan, Krishnanagar and Bolpur. Krishnanagar, in particular, saw a notable increase in support for the BJP in the last elections.

IPL encounter between MI and KKR: On May 3, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With three wins from ten matches, Mumbai are currently ninth in the IPL points table.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi – Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will file nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, the Gandhi family stronghold vacated by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, sources said on May 3. Kishori Lal, a Gandhi Sharma family stalwart could be fielded from Amethi, the seat that Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019, according to a Mint report.

Bajaj Pulsar 400 launched: The much-awaited Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to be launched on May 3. The motorcycle has attracted considerable interest due to its innovative design and features.

Amit Shah's rally in North Goa: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address a rally in North Goa's Mapusa on May 3.

Fourth quarter results today: Major companies including Titan Co., Tata Technologies, Britannia Industries Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd. and MRF Ltd., are set to announce their fourth quarter results on Friday. Additionally, Godrej Properties Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. will also publish their results.

Rahul Gandhi's rally in Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a rally at the SSPMS Ground in Pune on May 3 in support of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates. Scheduled for 6 p.m., the event will also bring together the leaders of the three alliance partners.

Published: 03 May 2024, 06:33 IST

