All they have to do is assassinate me: Imran Khan » Yes Punjab





Islamabad, May 3, 2024Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party chief Imran Khan said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, should be held directly responsible if anything happened. him or his wife.

In an article written from Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Khan claimed that Pakistan's powerful military rulers could try to eliminate him.

Serving a prison sentence in various cases of corruption, incitement to violence and national security issues, Khan claimed in his article written for the British Telegraph that all the charges against him were politically motivated.

“All they have to do now is murder me,” he wrote.

Khan wrote that Pakistan became the “laughing stock” of the world after holding flawed elections on February 8. He also mentioned that the country's 240 million people are angry about the way their voices and support, widely represented across the country, are angry. the power to vote, was ridiculed.

“The people have unequivocally shown their rejection of the electoral machinations of the state and the oppression, incarceration and torture of not only the PTI leadership but also its workers,” he wrote .

“Military leaders have been subject to open criticism at a level unprecedented in our history. The government is a laughing stock,” he added.

Criticizing Pakistan's military establishment, he specifically said that Army Chief General Asim Munir was doing everything to keep him away from politics.

“The establishment did everything they could against me. All they have to do now is murder me. I have publicly stated that if anything happens to me or my wife, the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, will be responsible,” he wrote.

“But I am not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer death to slavery,” he added.

Khan said the only way to get Pakistan out of the current crisis is to “restore the people's mandate and release all political prisoners, including those being held for trial in military courts.”

Khan's opinion piece once again established his strong and rigid opposition against the military establishment, particularly against the current Army Chief General Asim Munir.

It is also true that the former prime minister was not in favor of appointing General Munir as the country's army chief and launched a long march from Lahore to Rawalpindi, cleverly delaying it to exert political and public pressure while blocking the nomination of Munir.

He also blamed former military chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for facilitating his government's opposition alliance, which led to his ouster through a vote of no confidence (VONC ).

Since then, Pakistan's political situation has been in shambles with protests, rallies and campaigns launched by the PTI against the military establishment and ruling governments.

Last May, PTI workers stormed military installations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and other parts of the country, to protest the arrest of their leader.

Authorities also launched a similar crackdown on PTI workers and leaders, blocking their election campaigns in the February 2024 elections, paving the way for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif, to become Prime Minister of the country.

Khan is serving a three-year prison term in a corruption case and a 14-year sentence for the Toshakhana affair, in addition to an additional 10-year prison term for revealing state secrets. (Agency)

