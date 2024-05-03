Macron will welcome Xi Jinping (and von der Leyen) to Paris





Brussels – Paris, Berlin and Brussels have started to prepare for a highly anticipated event whose outcome is unpredictable. Monday May 6, the French president, Emmanuel Macronwill welcome with the number one of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenin Paris the president of China, Xi Jinping, as part of a resumption of trilateral talks held in Beijing in April last year. Once again, the Chinese leader will try to take advantage of the differences between the 27 member countries on their approach to Beijing – particularly France and Germany – to promote their national interests, starting with the two issues the most relevant on the Elyse table: theRussia's war in Ukraine and the EU investigation into state subsidies for electric vehicles. It is no coincidence that yesterday evening (May 2), French President Macron met informally in Paris with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, seek an honest discussion about their respective approaches to Beijing before the start of Xi Jinping's European tour (which will take him to Serbia and Hungary next week). On April 16, the German ChancellorvisitThe visit to China raised some concerns, not so much about the visit itself but about the decision not to discuss with his Chinese counterpart the two most thorny issues for the 27 member states. First of all,Brussels investigations into several mainly Chinese products subsidized by the state which threaten to disrupt the EU's single market: in particular electric vehicles, on which the European Commission could impose provisional duties if it discovers illegal subsidies throughout China's battery electric vehicle value chains. The trilateral summit between the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing (April 6, 2023) It has been a year since the Macron-von der Leyen-Xi Jinping trilateral meeting in Beijing, but the The EU's risk reduction strategy towards China seems like it's only the beginning. “We must find solutions through dialogue and diplomacy” and focus on “a risk reduction strategy, i.e. focus on specific risks, but also by appreciating the fact that the vast majority of goods and services are risk-free”, underlined the number one of the European Commission before and during the Beijing summit, starting with the analysis of EU-China relations, which became emblematic of the approach that Brussels would like to follow: “Certain commercial dependencies present significant risks. We know that for some the consequence is to disengage from China, but I doubt this is a desirable or viable solution.” Without a doubt, the issue of potential anti-competitive subsidies – even in the wind turbine and medical device sectors – is seen as the factor that can create the most friction with its Chinese counterpart. At the same time, it is also the decisive test of the solidity of the Union in the face of a trade balance heavily tilted in favor of Beijing. The second red line of Monday's discussions in Paris will undoubtedly be the question of Russia's war in Ukraine and how it will be carried out. EU wants complete halt to supply of Chinese dual-use equipment which supports the Kremlin's counter-offensive. A year ago, two peace proposals were on the table: the Ukrainian president's 10-point plan Volodymyr Zelensky and the Chinese proposal received with great skepticism in Europe – and especially the requests of the two European leaders to Xi Jinping to define China's positioning as a member of the UN Security Council: “As such, it has a great responsibility and we hope that it will play an important role in promoting a just peace that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine», had clarified von der Leyen without mincing his words. When a year has passed, and very little has happened diplomatically beyond the phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese leaders in late April 2023, the support of the 27 member states for kyiv will also depend on its ability to convince Beijing to relax its indirect support for Moscow with dual-use goods, that is to say those sold for civilian purposes but convertible by the Kremlin for war use on the front. English version by Withub translation service

