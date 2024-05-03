'Daro mat, bhago mat': PM Modi hits out at Congress for fielding Rae Bareli's Rahul Gandhi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress for fielding Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi. Modi asked Gandhi not to be afraid of electoral competition and flee Amethi. Earlier in the day, the Congress party announced that Rahul Gandhi would contest the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli and Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma was present in Amethi. Echoing Shehzada's oft-repeated insults against Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister also said that he had already predicted that Gandhi's scion would lose Wayanad. Modi mentioned that he knew that as soon as polling ended in Wayanad on April 26, Rahul Gandhi would seek another seat. “I had already said that Shehzada will lose in Wayanad, he will start looking for another seat… He is so afraid of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli. They are asking everyone 'Daro Mat'. Today” Today, I also demand 'Daro Mat, Bhago Mat,' the Prime Minister said at a rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur. Furthermore, Modi also said that Sonia Gandhi came to the Rajya Sabha as she could not dare to fight in the Lok Sabha elections this time. “I had already told Parliament that their (Congress) biggest leader would not dare to fight elections and she would run away. She fled to Rajasthan and came to Rajya Sabha,” said Prime Minister Modi. Narendra Modi, however, was not the only one to criticize Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi. Sitting MP from Amethi Smriti Irani also attacked the Gandhi family. Irani said the people of Amethi abandoned the Gandhi family in 2019 as Gandhi's descendant was missing from the constituency for 15 years and there was no development. She said a lot of developments had taken place in the Lok Sabha constituency since she was elected. Irani added, “In Rae Bareli too, the Gandhi family did not serve. The people of Rae Bareli know that the people of Amethi have been sidelined. them.” In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes, earning Irani the nickname “giant killer”. Before this, Gandhi had represented the constituency for three consecutive terms: 2004-2009, 2009-2014 and 2014-2019. Former Congress leader AcharyaPramod Krishnam also said Rahul Gandhi's decision to abandon Amethi was “unfortunate for the Congress”. Krishnam said Rahul Gandhi fleeing Amethi gives the message that a person who defied the prime minister every day and told the people of India not to be afraid is nervous himself. Acharya Krishnam said, “Rahul Gandhi should have contested from Amethi. Running away from Amethi gives the message that a person who challenged Prime Minister Modi every day and asked the people of the country 'Daro Mat' (don't be afraid). is scared. It's unfortunate for Congress…”

