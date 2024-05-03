Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom was turned away from the polling station because he did not have identification.





No ID, no vote, no matter who you are. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station on Thursday after forgetting to show identification to vote, British media reported. Johnson, who introduced a controversial requirement in 2022 for voters to show photo ID when voting, broke his own rules by attempting to vote in local elections taking place across England, Sky reports News. Staff were forced to turn Johnson down, although the BBC reports that Johnson later returned with the appropriate paperwork and voted. RFK JR REASON AGAINST “RACIALLY RANCID” VOTER ID LAWS IN DETERMINED WRITINGS The former Conservative Party leader was trying to vote in south Oxfordshire, where a police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley was being selected. “The polls are now open. Vote Conservative today!” Johnson posted on X earlier today. A spokesperson for Johnson did not deny that he had failed to show identification, saying only: “Mr Johnson voted Conservative,” Sky News reports. As Prime Minister, Johnson's government introduced the ID requirement to crack down on possible electoral fraud. Liberal groups sue to block new Alabama voting law banning ballot harvesting Critics said it could disenfranchise some parts of the electorate, while an electoral commission warned the new law could exclude people with disabilities and ethnic minorities. Passports, driving licenses, blue disability badges and some local travel cards are accepted forms of identification for voters. Previously, voters only had to give their name and address to be able to vote. Last year, in the first vote in which the new rules were implemented, around 14,000 people in England were refused the right to vote in local elections after being unable to provide identification. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP A poll by YouGov showed that 14% of Britons were still unaware in the days leading up to Thursday's election about the voter ID requirement. Former President Trump has long called for voter ID requirements in U.S. elections to strengthen election integrity and combat what he claims are non-citizens voting in elections. He sees it as one of the reasons he lost the 2020 election to President Biden. President Mike Johnson outlined an election integrity agenda during a news conference with Trump last month, when the president said “potentially hundreds of thousands of votes” would be cast by undocumented immigrants in the election American. Reuters contributed to this report.

