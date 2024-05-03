Jokowi pushes for downstream agricultural sector to stabilize corn prices





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi encourages the downstream to stabilize corn prices. This was revealed by Jokowi while inspecting the corn harvest in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara on May 2, 2024. The President was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman during the the event. The President was informed that the price of but for farmers had fallen to Rp 4,200 per kilogram, a price suitable for breeders and not farmers. The president explained that downstream, or adding value through further processing, is the key to ensuring that corn prices remain stable and profitable for farmers. The former Jakarta governor also encouraged the development of downstream initiatives in the agricultural sector, for example by processing corn into various by-products. The factories concerned must also be located near corn fields, “so that it can be used as animal feed or transformed into cooking oil, thus creating downstream production,” he said in a statement. written press release. Downstream Efforts to bring the industry closer to corn production centers could be a solution to reducing relatively high transportation costs. Thus, corn prices can be more stable. Andi Amran Sulaiman said the endorsement will also have a positive impact on the welfare of farmers. This measure is expected to reduce price fluctuations that often become a problem in the agricultural sector, especially when the harvest season arrives. According to the minister, agricultural downstream is important to increase the added value of products and reduce dependence on imports. “As well as opening up new economic opportunities for farmers and associated industries,” Amran said. ESTHER OF JOY Editors Choice: Jokowi blames good harvest for drop in corn price Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

