Trump suggests when he might choose his vice president as these four contenders emerge





Former President Donald Trump has laid out the most concrete timetable yet for when he might select his running mate for the 2024 Republican ticket.

“I will choose, but probably not too much before the convention, that I am in the great state of Wisconsin,” the presumptive GOP nominee told FOX 6 Milwaukee during a campaign visit to the battleground state Wednesday.

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee July 15-18. Traditionally, the vice presidential candidate will address delegates on the penultimate evening of the gathering.

In 2016, Trump chose then-Indiana governor Mike Pence as his running mate in the final week before the convention, lending credence to the suggestion that he would follow a similar timetable this time around.

Trump revealed his timeline in an interview with FOX6 News Milwaukee. Youtube/FOX6 Milwaukee News

The 45th president, 77, also told the outlet that being held in a Manhattan courtroom on charges of hiding “hush money” payments did not make him want to speed up the vice process. -president.

“I don’t think so,” Trump said when asked if he needed anyone else to campaign on his behalf.

“I think we’re getting the message across.”

Marco Rubio is reportedly being considered by Trump despite also being from Florida. REUTERS

So far, Trump has been coy in revealing details about his potential vice presidential nominee and the timeline for when he will officially add someone to his ticket.

He spoke favorably of a wide range of candidates, but did not name any of them definitively his first choice.

Behind the scenes, the veepstakes have been tumultuous, with contenders rising and falling quickly.

JD Vance is one of the candidates considered by Trump. Getty Images

A source familiar with the conversation previously told the Post that biotech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy is almost permanently out of the running for vice president, while the former president's allies said the South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem, had “no chance” for the job after telling a 20-year-old story about killing her dog.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also ruled himself out of Trump's candidacy during a call with donors in February.

As he mulls his decision, Trump is hosting a big campaign event in Palm Beach this week, where he will be joined by many people who are believed to still be on his list.

Doug Burgum campaigned against Donald Trump in the 2024 election but quickly endorsed the former president. AP Tim Scott campaigned with Trump and has recently been one of his strongest supporters. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the former president had narrowed his choices to four main contenders: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The Trump campaign strongly objected to these reports, with senior advisor Brian Hughes saying in a statement: “Anyone who claims to know who or when President Trump will choose his vice president is lying, unless that person is named Donald J .Trump. »

Another senior adviser, Chris LaCivita, was more belligerent on bite you. the ass.

