Politics
Xi Jinping's Europe trip aims to ease tensions over Ukraine, trade
Five years after beginning his last European tour, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to return to the continent on Sunday with a new mission: to limit the damage.
Five years after beginning his last European tour, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to return to the continent on Sunday with a new mission: to limit the damage.
When Xi last set foot on the continent, the European view of Beijing and the broader geopolitical landscape was radically different. In 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet asphyxiated the world. Russia was still several years away from launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Chinese electric vehicles had not yet flooded European markets. And, a sign of China's economic and geopolitical influence at the time, Italy had just become the first G7 country to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Europe's attitude toward China has deteriorated significantly in the years since, fueled by deepening trade divisions and frustrations with Beijing. extended economic and military cooperation with Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. With Xi's upcoming trip, which includes stops in France, Serbia and Hungary, the Chinese leader hopes to restore ties over the war between Russia and Ukraine and curb Europe's efforts to reduce related risks. to his country.
Xi wants to address the damage caused to the relationship because of China's position in Russia's war in Ukraine, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, who noted that France, Serbia and Hungary are the three probably the most pro-China countries in Europe.
China wants to maintain its affinities with Europe, she added.
The visit by Chinese leaders follows weeks of growing tensions as European officials cracked down on suspects. spying and the European Union threatens to launch new prices on the controversy in Beijing business practices. Over the past two weeks, German and British authorities have charged six people suspected of spying for China. Brussels has also adopted an increasingly confrontational trade posture towards China, with kill investigations into serious Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, wind turbinesAnd solar panelsas well as the purchase by Beijing of Medical equipement.
We like fair competition. What we don't like is when China floods the market with massively subsidized electric cars, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. said last month. This is what we are fighting against. Competition yes, dumping no. This must be our motto.
With Xi's visit, Beijing projects a rosier image. Chinese state media have Invoice State visits constitute an opportunity to open new chapters of solidarity and cooperation while breathing new impetus into the country's ties with the European Union. China-EU relations have shown good momentum of steady progress, which is in the interests of both sides, said Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. declared this week.
And the timing of each shutdown is also symbolic: 2024 marks the 60th anniversary diplomatic relations between China and France, as well as 75th anniversary of Beijing's diplomatic relations with Hungary. Along with Serbia, Xi's visit to Belgrade is expected to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the American bombing of the Chinese embassy in the city. The bombing, which occurred amid NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 and which Washington maintains was accidental, killed three Chinese journalists and sparked a diplomatic storm between Beijing and Washington.
Yet Beijing's message of solidarity and cooperation may not resonate with European leaders, who are increasingly wary of the situation. deep economic integration which has historically characterized relationships. While Europe has long divided on how best to respond to China, Brussels and many European leaders are increasingly taking a tougher stance toward Beijing as concern grows over their policies. yawning trade imbalance and a massive influx of cheap Chinese green technology exports.
We recognize what we see as the Chinese model, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Bloomberg Television. last month. Knowing you've been played teaches you that you need to pay attention, be much more observant, and take better action.
Xi's last trip to Europe in 2019 included a flashy ceremony to celebrate Italy's new participation in the BRI, a major triumph for the Chinese leaders' flagship foreign policy initiative. Yet Italy turned its back on the BRI last August, dealing a humiliating blow to Beijing. ambitions on the continent and reflects how attitudes have changed as leaders reevaluate their ties with China.
The harm reduction genie is out of the bottle, said Grzegorz Stec, head of the Brussels office of the Mercator Institute for Chinese Studies. But even though the general concept has been adopted, there are still ongoing discussions about the exact policies and level of intensity that harm reduction practice should entail.
To weaken the push, analysts say Beijing will likely try to take advantage of divergent interests within Europe, as well as divisions between European leaders and Washington, which has taken a far more hardline approach. warmongering line towards China. One of Xi's goals is to undermine the kind of united front that the Europeans and the United States were trying to build, particularly regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, said politics expert Liana Fix. European Union at the Council on Foreign Relations. .
This strategy is reflected in Chinese state media, which has portrayed the Biden administration as a troublemaker intent on dismantling an otherwise productive Europe-China relationship. Will the EU choose sides between China and the United States? an opinion article request. Despite Washington's instigation and coercion, we read, the EU is clear on the importance of maintaining cooperative ties. Pragmatic European countries are trying to interact with China based on their own interests, he adds.
But with the harm-reduction genius on the loose, China's leader may not be able to accomplish much.
The Chinese want to emphasize that risk reduction is neither good nor constructive for bilateral economic relations, Sun said. But I doubt that this initiative will be successful, because the European position, for the moment, is quite clear: Europe is concerned, for example, about electric vehicles from China.
