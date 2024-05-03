Jokowi chairs meeting on relocation of Mount Ruang eruption survivors





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a limited meeting with several cabinet members on Friday to discuss a plan to relocate residents affected by the eruption of Mount Ruang to a new settlement area in North Sulawesi. The volcano's eruptions occurred from April 16 to 30, displacing more than nine thousand residents and forcing local authorities to evacuate some 12 thousand residents, Jokowi noted in his speech opening the meeting. The eruptions also disrupted flights and operational services at Sam Ratulangi International Airport in the city of Manado, according to the president, whose popular nickname is Jokowi. President Jokowi stressed the need to immediately carry out the resettlement of survivors seriously affected by the eruption. To this end, issues related to land use planning as well as the availability of land, houses and jobs for affected residents in the new settlement areas must be resolved immediately, he stressed. . He also stressed the importance of identifying damaged buildings and infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and bridges. The meeting took place in the presence of several ministers, including the Minister of Agrarian and Land Planning and head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, and the Minister of Public Works and of Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey earlier noted that residents of the Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) Islands district affected by the eruption would be relocated to a new housing area. Deputy Governor Steven Kandouw shed light on the relocation plan during his recent meeting with those who bore the brunt of the eruption. Governor Dondokambey confirmed that most of the affected residents had requested to be rehoused. The provincial government pledged to find a suitable settlement area for survivors of the eruption, and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing would build houses, roads, schools and other public facilities for them. Mount Ruang, located approximately 109 km from the city of Manado, erupted on Tuesday, April 16 at around 7:19 p.m. local time. The eruption affected residents of the villages of Pumpente and Laingpatehi. For safety reasons, some 838 residents were evacuated to Tagulandang Island and temporarily housed in Apengsala village. Deputy Governor Kandouw and members of the Regional Communication Forum of Provincial Leaders (Forkopimda) recently visited the displaced residents and observed the disaster area. Regarding the eruption of Mount Ruang, the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) earlier reported that an increase in volcanic activity could have been triggered by the tectonic earthquake that shook the island from Doi, north of the Moluccas. Taking note of the increased volcanic activity, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) raised its alert status to Level III at 4 p.m. local time on April 16. BNPB reported that the eruption forced residents in the disaster area to evacuate using ferries and boats. Related news: Government prepares 301 instant houses for Mount Ruang victims

