Politics
The Zel-Erdoan meeting gives a first result: a sustained dialogue to come
The most significant result of the change in the political landscape after the local elections on March 31 was the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Zgr Zel.
The meeting, which began at 4 p.m. on May 2 and lasted approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, took place at the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara.
It was the first agenda-driven meeting between leaders of the two parties in eight years.
Mustafa Elita, vice president of the AKP group accompanied Erdoan, while CHP Istanbul MP Namk Tan accompanied him.
The first outcome of the meeting was the continuation of the dialogue between the two leaders, facilitated by the seating arrangement chosen by Erdoan to accommodate his guest.
Erdoan's decision to leave the chair next to him empty while sitting in the chair on the other side immediately attracted media attention.
Erdoan did not schedule the meeting at the Betepe presidential complex to make him feel comfortable, but did he intend to remind him of the presidential office with this seating arrangement?
Seating arrangements, another meeting at the CHP
The AKP quickly issued a statement clarifying that this was standard practice. Although the meeting was not rushed, it was time to change the seating arrangements, but there was no bad intention behind it.
zel, on the other hand, expressed discomfort with the seating arrangement and requested that this issue be resolved at the start of the meeting.
Erdoan then asked his chief of staff Hasan Doan to quickly organize a new visit to the CHP headquarters. Contact for the appointment was made between Doan and ZEL's chief of staff, Glen Ercan.
This indicates that this meeting is not a one-off event and that the dialogue will continue. At least the two leaders will meet again. Will there be more? We will see. However, at this point, it is undeniable that voters who went to the polls on March 31, giving the CHP 37.7 percent of the vote for the first time, surpassing the AKP's 35.5 percent, played a role in facilitating this dialogue.
Positive statements from both sides
After the meeting, zgr zel told Saymaz de Szc email: “It took place in a positive atmosphere. I am optimistic that this will yield positive results. We will monitor developments in the coming days. We will negotiate and fight together.
The last sentence of this statement referred to former CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu's statement, “No negotiation, but struggle.” If the meeting produces results, the implications within the CHP would be different.
Shortly after, AKP spokesperson Merelik made the following statement:
“Our president is satisfied with the visit of CHP President ZGR ZEL. The visit took place in a positive atmosphere. Our President stressed the need to continue the dialogue. They will make a return visit at a time that suits their schedule.
So, during this meeting, which Erdoan and Zel viewed with caution and satisfaction, what was discussed?
Content of the dialogue: Constitution, retirees
It usually takes some time to fully understand what was discussed in such meetings.
An hour and a half for the first dialogue is quite significant; this allows both parties to fully express their issues. Additionally, we will likely have to wait until the second meeting at CHP headquarters to see if any progress has been made on the issues raised.
Erdoan's expectations of the CHP are clear: support for the ruling bloc's efforts for a new constitution. He also reportedly expressed a desire to work together on this issue. zel previously said he would listen to the president's constitutional proposal and would not close the door without consulting the CHP committees.
One of the important conditions of the CHP in this regard is the implementation of the existing Constitution. This is reflected concretely in the situation of Can Atalay, whose parliamentary mandate was revoked despite the decision of the Constitutional Court, and other detainees of the Gezi trial. Added to this is the situation of sick prisoners.
Economic issues: for example, raising the minimum pension to the level of the minimum wage, as promised by the government before the elections. The elimination of interviews in public service appointments. Teachers’ meeting. The status of trainees.
Foreign policy cooperation proposal
zel made an interesting proposal during the meeting. This could be linked to the choice of party official, retired ambassador Namk Tan, to accompany him. An important proposal which is part of the continuity of the dialogue.
Previously, the CHP had declared that it would be an opposition party domestically but a Turkish party abroad. He appears to have proposed to Erdoan that they work together and take a stand on issues they consider to be in Turkey's interests, provided they are properly informed.
We said that the results of March 31 began to change the political climate.
