Michael Cohen's texts and recordings on Hush Money under the microscope





Judge corrects Trump: gag 'does not prohibit you from testifying'

As the court opened this morning, the judge corrected Trump's remarks from yesterday afternoon, when the former president said: “I am not allowed to testify due to an unconstitutional silence order “.

This morning, Judge Merchan reminded Trump: “As the name of the order indicates, it only applies to out-of-court statements, not those made in the courtroom.

Trump has long been frustrated by the gag order, which prevents him from speaking about potential witnesses in the case online or outside the courtroom. Earlier this week, he was fined $9,000 for prior violations of the order and Merchan threatened prison time if Trump continued to violate the order.

Trump says his team plans to file suit over judge's silence order

Speaking to cameras in the courthouse hallway for a few minutes, Trump said Judge Merchan was trying to take away his constitutional rights.

He said he believes his team will file a lawsuit today to challenge the constitutionality of the hush orders.

He also denounced prosecutor Alvin Bragg and Merchan, saying they were both corrupt and a “disgrace to this country” and “this court.”

“By the way, this is a cabal going on,” said Trump, who added that they were trying to get Biden re-elected.

As the third week of Donald Trump's criminal trial concludes, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos joins “TODAY” to weigh in on Keith Davidson's testimony about negotiating payments before the 2016 election.

Trump heads to court

The former president left Trump Tower and headed to the courthouse.

Sex tapes and Lindsay Lohan's rehabilitation files: the Trump trial diverts tabloid scandals

+3

Celebrity scandals became a focal point yesterday during the cross-examination of Davidson, the lawyer who represented Daniels and McDougal during the catch-and-kill scheme by Trump's lawyers.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, attempted to undermine Davidson's credibility by implying that he had associated with people of ill repute and appeared to suggest that Davidson had engaged in extortion for gossip about celebrities, a point the witness repeatedly denied.

What does the word extortion mean to you? Bove asked Davidson.

It involves obtaining goods through threat, fear or force, Davidson said.

Read the full story here.

As Trump's trial resumed in New York, the defense attempted to discredit the lawyer who arranged payment for the two women. The judge is considering other potential contempt of court violations from Trump for his comments on the case. NBC News' Laura Jarrett reports.

Trump's silent trial to resume with a look at Cohens' electronics

+3

Trump's criminal trial in New York is set to resume today with testimony from the forensic analyst who inspected data from Cohen's phones, including text messages and secret recordings.

Daus began his testimony yesterday, revealing that he found more than 39,000 contacts on Cohen's phone, including those of Trump and his wife, Melania Trump; text messages with Trump allies, including former White House communications director Hope Hicks; photos of Cohen at the White House; and some recordings.

One of the recordings was an excerpt of a conversation Cohen had with Trump in September 2016 about how they should handle reimbursing then-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker for the $150,000 that he spent to buy McDougal's silence. The former Playboy model claimed she had a months-long affair with Trump that began in 2006, an allegation Trump denies.

Read the full story here.

Secretly recorded phone calls and carefully worded denials: What you missed on day 10 of Trump's secret trial

Yesterday, a lawyer for Daniels fielded questions about a litany of celebrity gossip as Trump's lawyers tried to paint him as an extortionist who helped exploit sex tapes to obtain multimillion-dollar payouts.

Davidson, the lawyer who represented Daniels and McDougal, who said they had dealings with Trump and were paid to stay silent, gave jurors crucial insight into how the payment took place . Trump has denied McDougal and Daniels' claims.

Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer who has represented clients in settlement agreements against high-profile celebrities, told jurors how the denials he issued on behalf of Daniels were, in his opinion, true while the Prosecutors were trying to pressure him into admitting the obscured truth.

Denying that Daniels and Trump had a romantic relationship was technically true, he said, on a very, very, very fine reading of it.

Show more

How is this technically correct? asked prosecutor Joshua Steinglass.

The focus should be on the definition of romantic, sexual and affair, Davidson said. I don't think anyone has ever claimed that an interaction between her and Mr. Trump was romantic.

Read the full story here.

