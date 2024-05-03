'Daro mat, bhago mat': PM Modi mocks Raebareli's Rahul Gandhi candidature Watch





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally on Friday, mocked Congress leader Rahul. PM Modi at the Bardhaman-Durgapur rally said, “I had already said that Shehzada will lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as polling is over in Wayanad, he will start looking for another seat… He is so afraid of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli.” Further, in a veiled attack on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the Prime Minister said: When a Congress leader left the Lok Sabha to enter Parliament through Rajya Sabha, I foresaw the imminent defeat of the left. Attacking the Trinamool Congress Party over the Sandeshkhali case, PM Modi said the Bengal government had protected the accused Sheikh Shajahan as “appeasement more important than humanity for the TMC.” No one can call India a 'banana nation': Ujjwal Nikam praises PM Modi “I want to ask the TMC, in Sandeshkhali, our Dalit sisters suffered a huge injustice. The entire country was demanding that action be taken. The TMC saw protecting the culprit. The reason why the culprit was named Shahjahan Sheikh? …Is a vote possible? Is the bank above humanity? My father inherited the spirit of a martyr: Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi PM Modi's rhetoric about Congress's 'withdrawal of SC-OBC reservation' continued at today's rally. The Congress wants to change the Constitution, remove quota for Dalits and OBCs, and reserve 'jihadi' vote bank,” the Prime Minister said. Here are Prime Minister Modi's top 5 quotes from the Bardhaman-Durgapur election rally: The Congress's result in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be the lowest ever,” Prime Minister Modi said in Bengal on Friday.

Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shajahan of being protected by the Bengal government as appeasement more important than humanity for TMC,” the Prime Minister added. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose accused of 'assaulting' woman, says TMC MP “The corruption that the TMC has been committing in Bengal in school recruitment is shameful. Due to this scam, several genuine candidates have suffered. I have asked the Bengal BJP unit, on behalf of the party, to set up a cell separate legal and social media platform to provide assistance to genuine candidates and teachers,” he said.

I have challenged the Congress to desist in writing from expressing reservations on the basis of religion, but they remain silent,” PM Modi said.

TMC has made Hindus second-class citizens in Bengal,” PM Modi said at an election rally in Bardhaman-Durgapur. Stage alert!

