Jokowi welcomes Prabowo's wish to form a presidential club: good, good, good





Usep Saepul Ahyar, senior researcher at the Populi Center, believes that Prabowo's steps constitute an effort at reconciliation. However, he is pessimistic about the Indonesian President's Club coming to fruition. “It’s a little difficult, because we see the political selfishness of previous presidents,” Usep said.Liputan6.comThursday (02/05/2024). Usep said Prabowo's way of thinking was to prioritize reconciliation, harmony and freedom from opposition. On the one hand, Usep says, it's good. But on the other hand, he lacks the spirit of opposition. “In my opinion, we leave it alone in the context of the construction of the opposition and criticism of the government. There is therefore no co-optation. It is a form of co-optation aimed at eliminating the criticism and the spirit of the opposition,” said Usep. Usep said Prabowo may want to emulate the United States, which has a presidential club. However, in Uncle Sam's country, after their resignation, presidents no longer have political functions. “For us, former presidents occupy important political positions within their party (president general, president of the upper house). This can give rise to conflicts of interest between them and between the agenda of the party and that of the state,” said Usep. “So, I think it is too forced in the current political conditions. Creating a presidential club is just wasting energy. It is better that the state system applies. For example, during events that have already taking place, I think that is enough. We know that at State events, “political attitudes are visible. Many will not come if they do not line up,” concluded Usep.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/5587889/jokowi-sambut-baik-keinginan-prabowo-bentuk-klub-presiden-bagus-bagus-bagus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos