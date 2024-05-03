What is left to hold back Donald Trump?





Thanks to Donald Trump, America continues its journey into the political twilight zone.

At a Supreme Court hearing on April 25, Trump lawyer D. John Sauer was asked by Justice Sonya Sotomayor: If the president decides that his rival is a corrupt person and orders the army or someone to assassinate him, is that part of his official actions? for which he can obtain immunity? To which Sauer replied: “It would depend on the hypothesis. We see that it could well be an official act.

Sotomayor stressed that this hypothetical act would be committed for personal reasons, not as part of any official responsibility, nor to protect the country from a terrorist. Immunity says even if you did it for personal gain, we won't hold you responsible, she said. And that's precisely what Trump's legal team is defending: immunity even for acts of personal gain, including the assassination of a political opponent. (For good measure, Sauer argued that a president would receive immunity if he ordered the military to stage a coup or sold military secrets to a foreign adversary.)

It is not a surprise. In January, Sauer argued at an appeals court hearing that a president could order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival and not face prosecution unless he is first deposed and condemned. (Trump lost the call unanimously.)

If someone with that kind of power, the most powerful person in the world, with the greatest authority, could come into office knowing that there would be no potential punishment for committing crimes, I'd try to understand what the deterrent effect is of transforming the The Oval Office has become the seat of criminal activity in this country, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said during the April 25 hearing.

This begs the question: Would Trump ever attempt such a thing? And if he did, would the Republican Party support him?

The answer to the first question is of course unknowable today, probably even to Trump, whose mental state appears increasingly capricious and disturbed. He is not a Vladimir Putin, capable of coldly organizing successful jobs.

Nonetheless, in his 2:24 p.m. tweet on January 6, 2021, Trump encouraged an already violent mob seeking to hang Vice President Mike Pence. (Immediately after his tweet, the crowds inside and outside the Capitol violently rushed.)

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified under oath that she remembers former White House counsel Pat Cipollone telling then-chief of staff Mark Meadows that Mark, we need to do something more. They are literally calling for the vice president to be hanged. And Meadows responded with something like: “You heard it, Pat. He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.

According to the committee's Jan. 6 report, several other White House aides also believed Trump's tweet was an attempt to inflame the crowd. It was basically giving these people the green light, according to then-deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews.

Additionally, in a recent CNN interview, former Attorney General Bill Barrwhod previously said that Trump was derailed, ismanic and unreasonable, and had demonstrated erratic personal behavior, admitting that Trump would lose his temper and talk of people who should be executed. I doubt he would have actually done it, Barr said with a nervous laugh. But would he say that on other occasions? » asked presenter Kaitlan Collins. The president, I think people sometimes took it too literally, Barr responded.

Perhaps Barr had the January 6 crowd in mind.

So why assume that Trump, a man with sociopathic tendencies, who seems incapable of even thinking in moral terms, who inflamed a violent mob in an attempt to hang his vice president, would automatically recoil at the idea of ​​having a political opponent assassinated if the opportunity presented itself?

In other words, while it is unlikely that Trump would order a political assassination, particularly if the Supreme Court rules that as president, Trump would not be granted immunity, it is still possible. And that, in turn, raises another possibility, and perhaps even a probability: that much of the Republican Party, including white evangelicals and fundamentalists, would line up to support Trump even if he ordered the assassination of a political opponent. If you don't think so, you're simply not familiar enough with the MAGA spirit. You're not listening closely enough to what Trump says to his supporters and what they say to each other.

It's easy to anticipate how their argument would go: first, denying that any amount of evidence could be assembled to prove that Trump attempted to assassinate anyone; second, dismiss the allegations because they are made by haters who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome; third, point the finger at the Biden crime family, whose corruptions far exceed what we see in Trump and his inner circle; and fourth, insist that even if the former president ordered the assassination of a political opponent, it is essential that Trump retain the presidency, because his absence would lead to dystopia. Unfortunately, for the good of America, some people must die. At least that’s what Trump supporters would say.

Context is important here. MAGA World stands with Trump. In fact, his support has deepened through everything he has done, including encouraging the Jan. 6 mob to kill their vice president and being convicted of sexual assault and defamation of a woman. And these are just a fraction of his legal and moral transgressions. However, the Republicans never came close to taking away the exit ramp from the former president. The closer we get to the November elections, the more insistently they will defend it.

The identity of the MAGA world has merged with that of Trump; to turn against him would be to turn against himself. They will not admit to themselves, and they certainly will not admit to others, the extent of Trump's degeneration. To do so would be self-accusation; this would cause enormous cognitive dissonance. They've made a Faustian bargain, and they're not about to break it. They will follow him wherever he goes.

Where Trump might go in a second term is, of course, a matter of speculation. But if his actions match his final months in office, his rhetoric since his defeat, and the actions his lawyers say could give their client legal immunity from his actions, we are headed to an extremely dark and dangerous place. We can't say we weren't warned.

