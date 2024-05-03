Even though Boris Johnson could return with ID, many ordinary voters don't have that luxury – Electoral Reform Society – ERS

News that the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was denied the right to vote As he went to a polling station without accepted ID, he caused great amusement on social media yesterday. According to media reports, Johnson later returned with accepted ID and voted.

His colleague on the government benches, MP Tom Hunt also had to seek an emergency proxy because he could not find his passport.

While the spectacle of the former prime minister being surprised by a law he passed understandably provoked hilarity, it also drew attention to others who were surprised by this unnecessary and poorly thought-out legislation.

Voters turned away with government-issued photo ID

Last year, we reported that police officers were being turned away from polling stations because police warrant cards do not count as voter ID. This year, a decorated former military office and Afghanistan veteran, was denied because his veteran's ID card is not an accepted form of identification. Adam Pilote said he was empty that he was turned away when he was going to try to vote in the local elections. His tweet prompted an apology from the Minister of Veterans AffairsJohnny Mercer, who said he would do everything I can for veterans cards to be added to the list of acceptable forms of identification.

As it stands, active military ID cards are valid for voting, but those issued to veterans are not. The government has promised to rectify the disconcerting gap between active and ex-service personnel. from 2021but three years later, veterans are being denied access to polling stations.

Chaos and confusion at the polling station

These two different stories exposed the stupid and inexplicable inconsistencies in voter ID rules, often creating a two-tiered democracy of who can vote and who can't.

From the beginning, the ERS and other democratic organizations argued that the introduction of voter ID cards was an unnecessary and harmful measure. It has always been a solution in search of a problem. Levels of impersonation where someone pretends to be another person at a polling station to vote have been extremely low. For example, there was only 10 convictions between 2019 and 2023 out of tens of millions of votes cast.

Voter ID poses problems where none existed before

In last year's local elections, at least 14,000 voters were turned away at polling stations for lack of acceptable identification and never returned, according to the Electoral Commission. This figure likely underestimates the true number of people affected by voter ID, because it does not take into account people who are staying home because they do not have accepted ID. Although voters without acceptable identification can request a Electoral Authority Certificatemore … than It is estimated that 2 million people do not possess any of the accepted identity documents.

Voting is a fundamental democratic right, and no one should be denied their right to vote. The fact is that our inconsistent and arbitrary voter ID law has already prevented thousands of people from voting and even wrong-footed the Prime Minister who passed the law.

Participation is the lifeblood of our democracy and anything that stops people from voting weakens it and trust in politics.

At the very least, the types of acceptable IDs need to be greatly expanded so that people aren't surprised and turned away from polling places because of illogical requirements.

But, in the end, even that will be just a band-aid. We abandon this harmful and disproportionate policy before we prevent more people from exercising their fundamental democratic right to vote.

It’s clear this project is a disaster – it’s time to rethink

