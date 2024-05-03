Politics
Even though Boris Johnson could return with ID, many ordinary voters don't have that luxury – Electoral Reform Society – ERS
News that the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was denied the right to vote As he went to a polling station without accepted ID, he caused great amusement on social media yesterday. According to media reports, Johnson later returned with accepted ID and voted.
His colleague on the government benches, MP Tom Hunt also had to seek an emergency proxy because he could not find his passport.
While the spectacle of the former prime minister being surprised by a law he passed understandably provoked hilarity, it also drew attention to others who were surprised by this unnecessary and poorly thought-out legislation.
Voters turned away with government-issued photo ID
Last year, we reported that police officers were being turned away from polling stations because police warrant cards do not count as voter ID. This year, a decorated former military office and Afghanistan veteran, was denied because his veteran's ID card is not an accepted form of identification. Adam Pilote said he was empty that he was turned away when he was going to try to vote in the local elections. His tweet prompted an apology from the Minister of Veterans AffairsJohnny Mercer, who said he would do everything I can for veterans cards to be added to the list of acceptable forms of identification.
As it stands, active military ID cards are valid for voting, but those issued to veterans are not. The government has promised to rectify the disconcerting gap between active and ex-service personnel. from 2021but three years later, veterans are being denied access to polling stations.
Chaos and confusion at the polling station
These two different stories exposed the stupid and inexplicable inconsistencies in voter ID rules, often creating a two-tiered democracy of who can vote and who can't.
From the beginning, the ERS and other democratic organizations argued that the introduction of voter ID cards was an unnecessary and harmful measure. It has always been a solution in search of a problem. Levels of impersonation where someone pretends to be another person at a polling station to vote have been extremely low. For example, there was only 10 convictions between 2019 and 2023 out of tens of millions of votes cast.
Voter ID poses problems where none existed before
In last year's local elections, at least 14,000 voters were turned away at polling stations for lack of acceptable identification and never returned, according to the Electoral Commission. This figure likely underestimates the true number of people affected by voter ID, because it does not take into account people who are staying home because they do not have accepted ID. Although voters without acceptable identification can request a Electoral Authority Certificatemore … than It is estimated that 2 million people do not possess any of the accepted identity documents.
Voting is a fundamental democratic right, and no one should be denied their right to vote. The fact is that our inconsistent and arbitrary voter ID law has already prevented thousands of people from voting and even wrong-footed the Prime Minister who passed the law.
Participation is the lifeblood of our democracy and anything that stops people from voting weakens it and trust in politics.
At the very least, the types of acceptable IDs need to be greatly expanded so that people aren't surprised and turned away from polling places because of illogical requirements.
But, in the end, even that will be just a band-aid. We abandon this harmful and disproportionate policy before we prevent more people from exercising their fundamental democratic right to vote.
It’s clear this project is a disaster – it’s time to rethink
|
Sources
2/ https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/while-boris-johnson-could-come-back-with-id-many-ordinary-voters-dont-have-that-luxury/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Insights into the malaria parasite reveal opportunities for sexual development to prevent disease spread
- Even though Boris Johnson could return with ID, many ordinary voters don't have that luxury – Electoral Reform Society – ERS
- Diaspora Jews think Judaism is more important than Zionism: British filmmaker | Israel Gaza War News
- Top Retail Technology Trends in 2024 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- China's Xi Jinping to begin Europe visit amid tensions over industrial policy and war in Ukraine The Irish Times
- What is happening? College football's transfer portal is suddenly full of Penn State players
- How to pull off the dress and sneakers look in style
- What is left to hold back Donald Trump?
- Ontario to increase fines for 'bad actor' employers
- LiveLike and Infinite Athlete fan engagement technology partners | News
- Jokowi welcomes Prabowo's wish to form a presidential club: good, good, good
- US intelligence chief warns Congress of rising cyberattacks