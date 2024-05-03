Opinion: Narendra Modi's threat to kill foreigners in their homes cannot simply be ignored

Open this photo in the gallery: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party supporters during an election rally in Himmatnagar, India, May 1.Amit Dave/Reuters

As India's elections draw to a close on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted a violent new campaign message. In recent speeches, Mr. Modi has taken credible accusations from Western officials that his government sent agents abroad to kill Canadians and other foreigners, the most overt form of foreign interference , and transformed them into taunts.

Today, even India's enemies know: this is Modi, this is the New India, he declared at a rally on April 5: according to the Washington Post. This New India is entering your home to kill you.

This threat, targeting Muslim and Sikh foreigners whom his party considers enemies, was repeated on Tuesday. as reported by Indias NDTV: Regarding foreigners eyeing our borders with malicious intent, he boasted at an event, India no longer sends [documents]he kills enemies in their homes.

Two incidents this week made it clear that this language is intended, at least in part, to taunt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who last year accused the Indian government of carrying out the June 18, 2023 assassination of the Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist. in Surrey, British Columbia

Monday morning, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned by Mr. Modis' government for a widely publicized reprimand. The subject was an appearance Mr. Trudeau made last weekend at a gathering in Toronto to mark Vaisakhi, the anniversary of the founding of the Sikh faith in 1699. It is customary for the leaders of the two main parties attend such events.

Some in the crowd chanted anti-Modi slogans. Others, as some often do at this event, chanted slogans supporting the implausible idea of ​​transforming the Punjab region into a Sikh nation separate from Khalistan. This time, the Indian government decided to make it an international incident: the diplomat was warned that the prime minister's presence amounted to an endorsement of radical Khalistan terrorism.

This reprimand took place, coincidentally or not, at the very moment when the Washington Post was going to insist to an exhibition who names the top Indian spy, said to be under the command of Mr Modis' national security adviser, and who is accused by the US Department of Justice of ordering and paying for the murder of Mr Nijjar, the attempted the assassination of a Sikh American lawyer in New York and the targeting of prominent Sikhs in Britain and Australia.

The report describes an offensive-defensive campaign aimed at assassinating and persecuting non-Hindu foreigners who disagree with Mr. Modi's policies. At least five other Canadians, it is claimed, were targeted for assassination.

Some see this Modi-Trudeau impasse over Sikh separatism dating back at least to Mr. Trudeau's chaos. Visit to India in 2018 as detrimental to economic and trade relations between Canada and India, and suggest that Canadian leaders should instead tolerate or ignore New Delhi's extrajudicial acts in order to maintain this relationship.

The problem is that there are no Khalistani terrorists.

Yes, Sikh nationalism was a formidable terrorist movement in the 1980s, responsible for the Air India bombing, which remains Canada's deadliest terrorist incident, and the 1984 assassination of the Prime Minister Indian Indira Gandhi. But after the 1980s, Sikh terrorism disappeared as quickly and completely as Quebec separatist terrorism did after 1970. Today's Khalistani activists constitute a romantic tendency in Western Canada and non-existent in India. It is unwise for Canadian prime ministers to associate with ethnic separatists of any kind, but they are considered by experts to be no more harmful than Bloc Québécois MPs.

Open this photo in the gallery: Sikhs march to mark Khalsa Day celebrations in Toronto on April 28.GEOFF ROBINS/Getty Images

Mr. Modi knows this. He does not target them to condemn them, or even assassinate them, because they are in reality terrorists, but because they are Sikhs.

During this year's election campaign, in which Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is plummeting in the polls (but still almost certain to win), he intensified its attacks against Muslims who make up a seventh of India's population and Sikhs, who make up less than 2 percent, but who did not vote for the BJP and have protested and even rejected some of its policies.

In India, there is no Sikh separatism strictly speaking. writing Hartosh Singh Bal, political analyst in New Delhi. But Mr. Modi invoked the insurgency that once gripped Punjab, saying India's Sikhs are being misled by separatists active abroad and oppose government policies. Assassination attempts are the result of this process. They suggest that New Delhi has come to believe its own propaganda.

Mr. Modi is not tackling a threat hosted in Canada, as he claims; it attacks Canada's fundamental values ​​of freedom of expression, pluralism and physical security. The United States has become aware of this, which is why Canadians are learning about it and taking legal action. No Canadian leader, regardless of party, should tolerate or reject Mr. Modi's violent threats.