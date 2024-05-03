Trump trial to continue after gripping testimony from Stormy Daniels' lawyer | Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump's Manhattan criminal trial enters its 11th day after raucous testimony about his increasingly unhinged subordinate and the sordid business of celebrity sex scandals.

Keith Davidson, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, returned to the witness stand Thursday. Davidson was asked about his communications with former National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard around the 2016 election, and with then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen.

As it became increasingly clear on election night in 2016 that Trump would become president, Davidson texted Howard: What have we done?

Oh my God, Howard responded, with Davidson walking jurors through the texts as they were displayed in court.

Davidson told the jury his phrasing amounted to gallows humor. When asked by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass to explain, Davidson said he meant that our activities could have somehow helped Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office claims Cohen bought Daniels' silence about an alleged sexual affair with Trump for $130,000 and coordinated payment from National Enquirer parent company AMI to McDougal. They claim Cohen did it to prevent damaging information from hurting Trump's chances in the election.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records for making reimbursements to Cohen for legal fees on company documents. Prosecutors say Trump, Cohen and former AMI chief David Pecker hatched their capture and kill plan during a summer 2015 meeting at Trump Tower.

Pecker's testimony last week described that meeting and his agreement to serve as the Trump campaign's eyes and ears for unsavory information. Pecker asked Howard to reach out if something crossed his desk.

Since Howard had known Davidson for a long time, several things actually caught his attention. Davidson replaced McDougal and Daniels; neither wanted their stories published and both were ready to keep quiet.

While they remained silent following financial deals with Cohen himself footing Daniels' bill, Trump loyalists have become disillusioned. Davidson said they continued talking after the election and recalled a phone call from late 2016 in which Cohen appeared to be in a spiral.

Damn, can you believe I'm not going to Washington? Davidson recalled Cohen's words. After everything I've done for this fucking guy, I can't believe I'm not going to Washington.

I've saved this guy so many times you don't even know it, Davidson further remembered Cohen's call. He said I never even got paid. This fucking guy won't even pay me back the $130,000.

In contrast, Trump lawyer Emil Bove attempted to use Davidson's account of Cohen to create cracks in the expected testimony of star witnesses. Cohen was so upset about not landing a job in the Trump administration, Davidson said, I thought he was going to kill himself.

He also attempted to smear Davidson by placing him at the center of a celebrity scandal of varying importance, noting that his other work had involved legal issues relating to Charlie Sheen, Hulk Hogan and a Playboy model-turned-Christian born new who would have been associated with Davidson. with white nationalists.

