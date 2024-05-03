Narendra Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Rae Bareli nomination | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's nomination from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, attributing his decision to fear of losing the headquarters of Wayanad in Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI archive photo) Addressing a rally in West Bengal, PM Modi challenged the Wayanad MP to take on the BJP in Amethi and not “run or be afraid”. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Prime Minister Modi referred to his old remark that Rahul Gandhi was seeking a safe seat after voting in Wayanad. I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as polling is over in Wayanad, he will start looking for another seat… He is so afraid of Amethi that he is running towards Rae Bareli. They ask everyone 'daro mat'. Today, I also ask them: “daro mat, bhago mat' (don't be afraid, don't run), he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi for vacating the Rae Bareli seat and moving to the Rajya Sabha. Also read: Who is Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress party candidate in Amethi? “I had already told Parliament that their biggest leader (Congress) would not dare to fight in the elections and would run away. She fled to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha,” a- he added. After a long suspense, the Congress today announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli. Rahul Gandhi loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma will contest from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi entered electoral politics in 2004 from Amethi, a family stronghold. He won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014. However, in 2019, Smriti Irani breached the once impregnable fortress by defeating Gandhi from the UP seat. Rahul Gandhi's father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had been the MP from Amethi from 1981 until his death in 1991. Sonia Gandhi also represented the Lok Sabha constituency in 1999. Earlier, it was speculated that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra might contest the Lok Sabha elections from her mother's seat. Amethi and Rae Bareli will go to polls on May 20.

