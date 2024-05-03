Former PM Pak Imran Khan writes from prison





Imran warned that the state was following the same path it followed in 1971 (File)

London/Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has lamented the sad situation in the country where political leaders like him are languishing in jail and said all that is left for the powerful military rulers is to “assassinate” him.

In a column in the British newspaper 'Daily Telegraph', written from Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi where he is being held on controversial corruption charges, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his earlier assertion that if anything something happened to him or his wife, General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, will be responsible.

The founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the cash-strapped country was at a “dangerous crossroads” with the government a “laughing stock”.

“The military establishment has done everything it can against me. All they have to do is assassinate me,” Mr. Khan writes.

“I have declared publicly that if anything happens to me or my wife (Bushra Bibi), General Asim Munir will be responsible. But I am not afraid because my faith is strong. I would prefer died to slavery,” he said.

The powerful military, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75 years of existence, has wielded considerable power over security and foreign policy. However, the military has denied any interference in the country's politics.

Mr Khan warned that the state was following the same path it followed in 1971, when it lost East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

“At the same time, there is a surge in terrorism and growing alienation in Balochistan, where the problem of enforced disappearances is worsening. On Pakistan's borders, India has already admitted to carrying out assassinations inside of Pakistan and the international border with Afghanistan remains volatile,” he notes.

Mr. Khan notes that the military establishment's expectation of “unconditional support” from the United States, in exchange for providing access to US airspace and related facilities for military purposes, was disappointed after the release of the US State Department's latest country reports on Human Rights Practices, which highlighted numerous human rights violations in Pakistan.

“With an economy in crisis, prices skyrocketing, and a people politically angry at having their electoral mandate stolen and being economically besieged, the state finds itself isolated,” he writes.

Mr Khan hailed the “democratic revenge” of the February 8 general election, in which people came out and “voted massively” for candidates backed by his party.

“Unfortunately, instead of accepting the mandate of the people, the military establishment went into a tantrum and the election results were manipulated to bring the losers to power. The same vote tampering was seen in recent elections partial,” he notes.

The PTI founder also praised the six 'courageous judges' of the Islamabad High Court who wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan highlighting cases of harassment and blackmail, including of their families, by intelligence agencies .

“This is unprecedented in our history – although informally many knew what was happening to senior judicial officials, the fact that such a letter came from these judges shows the level of desperation, anger and frustration “, he wrote.

