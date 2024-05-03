Boris Johnson forgets his voting card in a major mistake at a polling station | News News





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from his polling station yesterday (Photo: Getty) Boris Johnson was yesterday denied the right to vote at his local polling station after forgetting to bring acceptable photo ID. Polling station staff asked the former prime minister to leave and return after initially failing to comply with legislation he introduced while in Downing Street. You can follow local election news on Metro's live blog. Mr Johnson, who introduced the electoral law requiring photo ID in 2022, was trying to vote in south Oxfordshire, where a police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley was being elected. selection, according to Sky News. He posted on X Thursday morning: The polling stations are now open. Vote Conservative today! It appears Boris wasn't the only MP to forget his ID as Ipswich MP Tom Hunt asked local members to act as his emergency proxy after discovering he didn't have no proper identification to vote in municipal elections. In a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation, posted by ITV political correspondent Harry Horton, Mr Hunt is seen asking members for help after a bit of drama, adding: It turns out I don't I don't have the proper identification to vote tomorrow.

What is an acceptable form of voter ID? In order to vote, you must show proof of identity to vote, following a new requirement introduced last year. A passport, driver's license or PASS accredited student card are the most common photo IDs used by first-time voters. The Electoral Commission has a list ofapproved identification documentsyou can show. If you are wearing a face covering for religious, cultural or medical reasons, you will need to remove it briefly so the clerk can check your face against your photo. There will be a private area that you can use if you wish, and women can request that a female member of staff confirm their identity. In 2023, the Electoral Commission warned that the new law, which requires people to show acceptable photo ID when voting in person, could exclude hundreds of thousands of people, including those with disabilities and from backgrounds. ethnic minorities. More trends

The commission found that in last May's local elections, 14,000 people were unable to vote because they did not have acceptable identification. In England, passports, driving licenses, blue badges and some local travel cards are accepted forms of identification for voters. A spokesman for Mr. Johnson did not deny that he had not presented identification, saying only: Mr. Johnson voted Conservative.

