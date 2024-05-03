Trinamool Congress has turned Hindus into second-class citizens in Bengal: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Bardhaman Durgapur seat Dilip Ghosh for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bardhaman on May 3, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the TMC in West Bengal, saying it was turning Hindus into second-class citizens in the state, where the party “indulges in corruption and appeasement politics”. Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar, Mr. Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress for its apathy towards the victims of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party have surfaced. ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Probes 2024 Live Updates – May 3, 2024 The state government, due to its appeasement policy, has not touched the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case as his name is Shajahan Sheikh. Many atrocities were committed against women there, and the entire country wanted the guilty to be punished. But the TMC continued to protect the main accused till the end, he said. Why have Hindus become second class citizens in Bengal… A TMC MP recently said that they will throw Hindus into the Bhagirathi river. What kind of policy is this? Is appeasement more important than humanity for the TMC? Mr. Modi said, referring to reported remarks by TMC MP Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad district. On the recent seizure of arms and ammunition in Sandeshkhali during a raid, Mr. Modi questioned whether these weapons were meant to strengthen democracy in the state. The Prime Minister also alleged that the TMC was opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, due to its appeasement policy. The Congress, TMC and Left parties only believe in appeasement politics, Mr. Modi added.

