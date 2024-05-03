Imran accuses CJP of being biased against PTI





Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday urged courts to expedite hearings of his cases, accusing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa of being “biased” against his party.

“I urge all judges presiding over my cases to expedite the hearings and refrain from any undue delay,” he said in a message from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Prison.

Stating that delaying decisions was unfair, he said all accusations against him were false, baseless and fabricated. Khan referred to CJP Isa's statement saying, “He said there was no pressure on him, but pressure was on those who refuse to indulge in wrongdoing.” You behave like [government’s] Team B vs PTI.

“You have snatched the election symbol of PTI, denied a level playing field and violated our fundamental human rights under the cover of May 9 incidents, on which our petition is pending since May 25, 2023, without hearing till today 'today.'

He said the PTI's petitions against rigging in the general elections are yet to be heard, adding that the issue of reserved seats for women in the PTI is also pending.

“The Supreme Court's rulings have once again revived the doctrine of necessity. This is a historic opportunity for great nations to capitalize on historic moments,” Khan stressed.

He criticized the fact that decisions were imposed under threat, which dismantled the country's justice system. “The remarks of the High Court judges have proven that the law of the jungle prevails in the country. It is time for Supreme Court judges to stand up like High Court judges and reject bad decisions. »

Khan said: “I am always ready for dialogue, but dialogue will only take place when our stolen mandate is returned and our innocent workers imprisoned in prisons are released.”

He asserted that dialogue takes place with adversaries and that the PTI's most formidable adversaries are those with whom dialogue will be initiated.

The former prime minister said he wrote a letter to the Telegraph, in which he explained that not only was his life in danger, but also that of his wife.

