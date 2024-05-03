Live updates from Trump trial: Testimony resumes in Hush-Money case





Update

May 3, 2024, 11:58 a.m. ET

Hope Hicks, Donald J. Trump's former press secretary and White House communications director, is on the stand at his criminal trial in Manhattan, bringing a former member of Mr. Trump's inner circle face to face with the accused.

Ms. Hicks, who testified on the stand that she was very nervous, was called after two other witnesses testified Friday morning. The announcement of his appearance sparked a gasp from the public in the crowded courtroom, where much of the press also sits.

Speaking in a soft voice, Ms. Hicks described how she came to work for Mr. Trump after a career in public relations, including working for the former president's eldest daughter, Ivanka. She described playing an increasingly prominent role in his business, then his campaign in 2015, eventually meeting or speaking with him daily. As campaign press secretary, she said, she worked one-on-one with Mr. Trump, who is better than everyone else at communications and branding.

But in a sign of their relationship cooling, she said she hadn't spoken to him since the summer or fall of 2022, around the time she exchanged text messages with a colleague criticizing what was happening around of January 6, 2021. The attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob has been made public.

Ms. Hicks described Mr. Trump as a very good multitasker and a very hard worker who ran the Trump Organization like a small family business. She testified after receiving a subpoena from the Manhattan district attorney's office, which filed charges against Mr. Trump.

The morning's testimony also featured Georgia Longstreet, a paralegal with the DA's office. She described monitoring Mr. Trump's social media accounts, as well as a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and his Truth Social account.

Those posts included a video statement from Mr. Trump after the Washington Post revealed in October 2016 the so-called Access Hollywood tape, in which he bragged about indiscriminately grabbing women's genitals. In this video, he admitted to talking nonsense, but also attacked his then-opponent Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. The jury also saw a series of messages in which Mr. Trump attacked, among others, his accusers and the late Senator John McCain.

Ms. Hicks spoke about several key figures in Mr. Trump's world, including his intermediary, Michael D. Cohen, who is also expected to testify. Stormy Daniels, a porn star who received Mr. Cohen's $130,000 payment in 2016 intended to silence his account of a sexual affair with Mr. Trump, could also speak.

Mr. Trump then reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the $130,000 payment in a series of checks after the election. The reimbursements were characterized as legal fees for the Trump Organization, which prosecutors say were intended to conceal the secret deal. These reimbursements support the 34 criminal charges brought against the former president, candidate to reconquer the White House.

Mr Trump, 77, has pleaded not guilty, denying the accusations and the sexual relationship with Ms Daniels.

Here's what else you need to know:

Another employee of the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Douglas Daus, a forensic analyst, finished his testimony Friday. He discussed a recording of Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen that Mr. Daus had taken from Mr. Cohen’s phone. In it, the men discussed financing a secret deal for a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claimed she had a 10-month affair with Mr. Trump in 2006 and 2007.

The judge, Juan M. Merchan, held the trial's second hearing on Thursday to determine whether Mr. Trump violated a silence order barring him from attacking witnesses and jurors. He did not immediately rule. Earlier this week, Judge Merchan fined Mr. Trump $9,000 for nine violations after the first hearing and threatened the former president with prison if he continued to violate the order, which prohibits attacks against jurors, witnesses, court personnel and others. Here are the takeaways from the day in court.

Cross-examination Thursday by Keith Davidson, a Los Angeles lawyer who negotiated Ms. Daniels's deal and Ms. McDougal's, delved into the celebrity-obsessed digital media environment of the past 15 years that helped Mr. Trump to achieve political notoriety.

