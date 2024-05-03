President Jokowi inaugurates five regional roads in NTB





Giri Menang (NTB voice) – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Ir. H. Joko Widodo inaugurated the implementation of the Presidential Regional Road Instruction (RIJD) in West Nusa Tenggara Province with the aim of improving connectivity and transport infrastructure in the NTB region. The inauguration event, held at Segenter Hamlet, Southsheet Village, West Lombok, was attended by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agriculture H. Andi Amran Sulaiman , Minister of Commerce H Zulkifli Hasan and Member of the DPR RI for the NTB Suryadi Jaya Purnama electoral district. Also present were a number of regional government officials, including NTB Acting Governor H Lalu Gita Ariadi, Lobar Acting Regent H Ilham, Forkopimda, PUTR Lobar Chief HL Winengan and stakeholders related to aspects of the infrastructure development. In his speech, President Jokowi explained that the construction and repair of roads in NTB Province were carried out starting in 2023. “And five roads were constructed in four districts with a total length of 40.63 kilometers (km),” Jokowi said during the inauguration of the road. Presidential Instruction at Selamat Village, Thursday May 2, 2024. The five road sections include West Lombok Regency, Sheet-Sekotong (Pelangan-Segmen-Lembar-Gili Mas), West Sumbawa Polamata Jelanga Regency, Sumbawa Sabedo Dalam-Bukit Planing-Lenangguar-Teladan Regency and finally Bima Regency Wilamaci-Karumbu-Sape. The construction and repair of these five roads cost more than IDR 211 billion. Road construction and repairs in NTB province have been carried out since last year. Five roads were constructed in four districts. The total length is 40.63 kilometers and costs more than 211 billion, a budget which is not small, explained the President. President Jokowi hopes that with the start of the implementation of the Presidential Instruction on regional roads in NTB, there will be a significant acceleration of infrastructure development, the speed of logistics will improve and the roads to the Productive areas such as agriculture and plantations can be well supported. “We hope that with this road, the speed of logistics will be better, the roads leading to areas, including productive areas, agricultural areas, plantations, can all be supported by good roads,” he said. he explains. After carrying out these activities, President Jokowi immediately went to West Sumbawa Regency to inaugurate the Gili Suntuk Dam and achieve the big corn harvest in the Samota region. Meanwhile, West Lombok Acting Regent H. Ilham MP said the repair and construction of the Lemet-Sekotong (Pelangan-Segmen-Lembar – Gili Mas) road section was a special gift from the central government on the Lobar road. 66th birthday. He said it was very special and beneficial for the people of West Lombok. “This is a special gift from the central government on the 66th anniversary of West Lombok. “Thank you, Mr. President,” he said. He said the repair and construction of the Selamat-Sekotong road section was very helpful in speeding up the access of logistics trucks to Gili Mas Port. He also said that this road section is also very favorable for the development of tourism in West Lombok, especially in the southern part. He hopes that the central government will continue to support infrastructure development in all areas of West Lombok to improve access to tourist attractions or destinations in West Lombok. “This is very beneficial for the economic development of the community and the development of Lobar tourism. “We hope that the government will continue to support us to increase access to tourist sites or destinations in Lobar,” he said. The inauguration activity of these five road sections was marked by President Jokowi and a number of officials pressing the siren button. The President also had the opportunity to visit the Selamat-Sekotong road section in the Segenter region where the road inauguration activities were concentrated. Then, the President and his entourage traveled by helicopter to West Sumbawa and Sumbawa regencies. (her)

