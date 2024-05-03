he will be in Paris, Belgrade and Budapest

The President of China, Xi Jinping, will leave on Sunday for his first official visit to Europe in five years, against a backdrop of trade tensions with Brussels and divisions within the European Union over relations with the Asian superpower. The mission to France, Serbia and Hungary is being carefully observed by the United States, which says the president could take advantage of economic opportunities offered by the vast Chinese market to encourage strategic misalignment between EU countries and Washington. The trip to Europe is in fact considered by analysts as a real “rescue mission”, with which Beijing aims to prevent a further deterioration of ties with the European Union in the context of the anti-subsidy investigations launched by Brussels and to regain ground . in the strategy of competition with the United States, particularly in the perspective of a possible victory of the Donald Trump in the next presidential elections.

Xi will begin his mission from France, where he will meet the president on May 6. Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The German Chancellor will notably be absent Olaf Scholz, invited to dinner by the French president last night to try to coordinate their respective positions on the relationship with Beijing. An enterprise which, however, turned out to be more complicated than expected, particularly after the criticism addressed to Scholz at the end of the mission to China last month, during which the chancellor did not openly contest the subsidies of the State of Beijing for certain categories of exported goods. in Europe, as well as Chinese support for the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

As the Elyse reports in a press release, the discussions with Xi will focus “essentially on the war in Eastern Europe and the situation in the Middle East”, and will then give way to questions of trade, scientific, cultural and cultural cooperation. athletic. Discussions will also address global issues, such as the common response to the climate emergency and managing the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries. While Macron will try to persuade Xi to loosen commercial and industrial relations with his Russian ally, the Chinese president aims instead to convince Paris to contribute to the stabilization of relations with Brussels, repeatedly accused by Beijing of hindering trade with “protectionist measures”. This objective was openly stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a telephone conversation with the diplomatic advisor to the French presidency. Emmanuel Bonne on April 27, during which Wang called on the EU to adopt a “positive and pragmatic” policy towards China.

On April 7, Xi will leave for Serbia for talks with the president Alexandre Vucic, who said he was “proud” to welcome the “great Chinese leader and friend” to Belgrade. Xi and Vucic last met in 2018, on the sidelines of the Davos Summer Forum held in China's Tianjin Municipality. On this occasion, Xi described the results of cooperation between the two countries as “fruitful”, linked by “traditional friendship and deep trust”. As the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing pointed out Lin JianDuring his visit, Xi will continue to intensify exchanges and discuss improving bilateral relations. The tour will end with a stopover in Hungary, where the Chinese president will be received between May 8 and 10 by his counterpart Tamas Souliok and the prime minister Viktor Orban.

Under Orban's administration, Hungary has become a staunch ally of China in Europe. The Hungarian Prime Minister visited Beijing last October to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum, an occasion during which he made a point of presenting Budapest as “a friend and a trusted partner” of China. The prime minister also took a clear stance on von der Leyen's proposed de-risking policy towards Beijing, calling it “a mistake that does not serve Europe's interests.” Hungary is in fact the main destination for Chinese investments in batteries for electric vehicles. The gigafactory created by the Chinese giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (Catl), with an investment of 7.3 billion euros, is on the way to becoming the largest in Europe, with repercussions on its local competitors.

Along with Serbia, Hungary confidently strengthened its ties with Beijing also within the framework of the China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CECC) Cooperation Mechanism, proposed by Beijing to expand the scope of the New Road of silk in the region. . One of the most high-profile projects financed under this mechanism is the Belgrade-Budapest high-speed railway, the construction of which, however, was blocked in September due to non-compliance with European standards. Serbia and Hungary are also aligned with China in economic ties with Moscow, which Budapest has repeatedly refused to sever due to its dependence on Russian oil and gas supplies.

The American television channel “Bloomberg” considers important the choice of countries in which Xi will stop, “which seek investments from China, despite a series of investigations launched by the EU on Beijing's industrial policy and warnings from officials in Beijing and Washington about the risks. The reference is to the anti-subsidy investigations launched in recent months by the European Commission against Chinese manufacturers of electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines and public procurement of medical devices, which, for Brussels, risk harming competitors and chains European supply chains. Xi, continues “Bloomberg” in an editorial dated April 29, aims to exploit the dilemmas and divisions affecting Europe, which is struggling to navigate between the opportunities and risks linked to economic and commercial relations with Beijing: by capitalizing On these divisions, the Chinese president reportedly intends to distance the European Union from the United States and position his country as Europe's indispensable partner for the future.

The trip to Europe also anticipates what the Russian president Vladimir Poutine will perform in Beijing this month, the first since he was reappointed at the head of the Kremlin for a new six-year term last March. In the message sent to his counterpart on the occasion of the re-election, Xi said the victory “fully reflects the support of the Russian people” for the president. I believe that under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, Russia will be able to achieve new progress in development and national construction, Xi said. China, he added, attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and is willing to maintain close communication with Moscow to promote the sustainable, healthy, stable and in-depth development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era. for the benefit of two countries and their peoples.

