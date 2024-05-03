Narendra Modi: PM: Kshatriyas sacrificed power for a unified India | Rajkot News





RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed on Thursday the contribution of Kshatriya Community in India's struggle for independence at a rally he addressed in Jamnagar After seeking the blessings of Jamnagars Jam Saheb Shatrushalyasinji.

Before heading there, Modi met Jam Saheb who adorned him with a turban which he wore during his speech.

On reaching Jamnagar, I went to the residence of Jam Saheb Shri Shatrusalyasinhji and had a wonderful interaction with him. Meeting him is always a pleasure. His warmth and wisdom are exemplary, he wrote on the microblogging site X.

I don't need to say anything else after receiving this turban. It is like a prasad (religious offering). He blessed me and it is certain now, Modi said, remembering the former ruler of Jamnagar, Digvijaysinhji, who sheltered Polish citizens during World War II. Narrating an anecdote when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he said, the leaders of the Kshatriya community came to invite me to a function in memory of the Bhuchar Mori war. But a community leader told me that no CM came to places where martyrs are honored because it was believed that if a CM went there, he would lose his position. But I considered the sacrifice of the Kshatriya community in relation to my position as CM and went for it.

The Raja Maharajas sacrificed their power for a unified India and this country can never forget their contribution. But even after 75 years of independence, this important event in history has been refuted, he said.

He also mentioned the Royal Families Museum being built at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he said that when terrorists were killed in the encounter at Batla House in Delhi, she mourned the jihadists.

Modi said they should not waste their vote on the Congress even if they are angry with the BJP. If no party is running for even the 272 seats required to form the government, why are you wasting your vote on them.

In Junagadh, Modi said that without Sardar Patel With his bravery, Junagadh would have become part of Pakistan.

If Sardar Patel had not been there, the Congress would not have worried about Gujarat and Junagadh could have been part of Pakistan today. We would not have the roar of Gir lions, he said at an election rally in Junagadh.

He alleged that the Congress hated Gujarat and if it came to power it would give the Kutch desert to Pakistan saying no one lives there. There are so many islands in the coastal area of ​​Gujarat where no one lives. Congress can sell all these islands.

India has 1,300 islands, some larger than Singapore. The BJP government wants to develop some of these islands as they have great potential for international tourists, he said, alleging that the Congress might also sell off the Himalayan peaks since no one lives there. He said that 2024 elections are important to make India a developed India by 2047. For me, 2024 elections are not about Modi's personal ambition but my mission, he said .

