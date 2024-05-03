Treat people displaced by Mount Ruang eruptions well: Widodo to those responsible





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has ordered government officials to humanely treat all residents displaced by the Mount Ruang eruptions and ensure that none of those seeking refuge feel abandoned, the minister informed the Coordination of Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy. “Mr. President hopes that the survivors of the eruption who are taking refuge will be treated well and that none of them will be abandoned,” he said. Speaking to reporters after a limited meeting with the President on Friday, he revealed that the head of state demanded a quick and permanent solution for those seriously affected by the volcano's eruptions. He agreed to a plan to relocate 301 households living near the volcano to Modisi Village, Pinolosian Timur Subdistrict, Bolaang Mongondow Selatan District, North Sulawesi. Meanwhile, Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning and head of the National Land Agency (BPN), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), earlier said the relocation aims to enable affected families to continue their means of livelihood. safe livelihood. According to the minister, the village was chosen because its topography could allow them to continue to make a living from fishing and coconut cultivation. Houses and essential infrastructure will be provided to affected households in the new settlement area, he added. President Widodo previously chaired a limited meeting with several cabinet members to discuss the planned relocation of residents affected by the Mount Ruang eruptions. The volcanic eruptions, which occurred from April 16 to 30, 2024, displaced more than 9,000 residents and forced local authorities to evacuate at least 12,000 residents, he noted in his opening speech to the meeting. The eruptions also disrupted flights and operational services at the Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado city, it added. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that the increased volcanic activity on Mount Ruang may have been triggered by the recent tectonic earthquake that shook the island of Doi, north of the Moluccas. Taking note of the increased volcanic activity, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) raised its alert status to Level III at 4 p.m. local time on April 16. BNPB reported that the eruption forced residents of the disaster area to evacuate on ferries and boats. News on the same subject: The government will permanently relocate 301 families living near Mount Ruang

