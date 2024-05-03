'Himself fled to Varanasi': Kharge responds to PM Modi's 'daro mat' jibe | India News





NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hits back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark “Daro Mat Bhago Mat” (Don't be afraid, don't run away) on Rahul Gandhi s Rae Bareli nomination and said that “the Prime Minister himself fled to Varanasi”.

Earlier today, PM Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for 'giving up' Amethyst and claimed that the Congress leader was seeking another seat fearing defeat in the assembly elections. Wayanad .

PM Modi said, “I had already told you that the prince was looking for another seat for himself fearing defeat in Wayanad. Now he had to flee Amethi and choose the seat of Rae Bareli.”.

In response to this, Kharge said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself fled to Varanasi, ask him. He suggested that the Prime Minister had to go to his constituency, Varanasi, because he was not sure of his chances elsewhere.

Meanwhile, defending Rahul, the Congress said, “Rae Bareli is not a legacy but a responsibility, a duty.”

In an article on But he is a seasoned player of politics and chess. He makes his decisions after careful consideration. The party leadership took this decision after much deliberation and strategy. This decision devastated the BJP, its supporters and its courtiers.

He added, “Rae Bareli was not only the seat of Sonia ji but also the seat of Indira Gandhi. This is not just a legacy but a responsibility, a duty.”

The BJP, for its part, took the opportunity to mock Rahul Gandhi's dual candidature. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the national general secretary of the BJP, did not mince his words when asked about Gandhi's candidature in Rae Bareli. He sarcastically chanted “Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag” (run Rahul, run), implying that Gandhi's decision to contest from two constituencies reflected a lack of confidence in his prospects in Wayanad, Kerala.

“Bhag Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag, Rahul bhag (run Rahul run) – this is what will happen now,” Dushyant Kumar Gautam said. When told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised the former Congress chief not to run away in fear, Gautam quipped: “He is just a youngster. We should support him.” “But the public refused it,” he added.

(With contribution from agencies)

