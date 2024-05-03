Xi Jinping calls on young people to take responsibility for China's modernization

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on young people in the new era to strive to write their youthful chapter by taking responsibility for China's modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his messages to Chinese youth ahead of China Youth Day, which falls on May 4.

Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended holiday greetings to youth across the country.

Xi said that in the new journey into the new era, Chinese youth of all ethnic groups act as the “spearhead and vital force” in various fields such as scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development. , social services and the defense of the country. respond to the call of the Party and the people. The CPC Central Committee has full confidence in the youth and has high expectations for them, Xi said.

Xi noted that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 105th anniversary of the May Fourth Movement. He asked young people to carry on the spirit of the movement, resolutely follow the Party and make contributions to building China into a strong country and promoting the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Xi also stressed that Party organizations at different levels should strengthen their leadership in youth-related work, care about the growth of youth and support them in their achievements.

The China Communist Youth League should shoulder the missions and tasks given by the Party in its new journey in the new era and rally young people to fight for the cause of the Party and the people, he added.