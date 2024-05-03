PTI ready to hold talks with 'any power with release of Imran Khan as priority'





PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan speaks to journalists outside Rawalpindis Adiala Prison on May 3, 2024. Screenshot/Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Ali Muhammad Khan said his party was ready to enter into negotiations with any political or other power, but these would be centered on the release of the incarcerated party founder , Imran Khan, and other detainees. conclude an agreement.

Imran's aide made the key statement after meeting the former prime minister on Friday at Adiala Prison. Ali said he had waited too long to meet the party founder, adding that people who strongly support “Imran are facing difficulties” in the country.

He said they were ready to engage with anyone, whether political powers or others. Elaborating on the kind of dialogues, he also said that they were not looking for a deal but were ready to engage in dialogues.

Ali added that those who were ready to start talks should cast out hatred against the PTI founder from their hearts. Furthermore, he asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to return PTI's mandate and let the party founded by Imran do politics as the largest political party.

The National Assembly lawmaker, who is among the loyal PTI leaders who remain loyal to the former ruling party despite the separation of several politicians after the May 9, 2022 riots, said that all matters including l The Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran was false.

Responding to invitations for talks from the current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, Ali said if the incumbent administration was serious in resolving political differences, it should return the PTI's mandate.

Ali, the former state minister, further said that they were also ready to discuss the rigged 2024 general elections. He asked the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the rigging of the elections, emphasizing that fair and free polls were more important than simply carrying out orders to hold elections.

“No dialogue, no special message”

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that his party was not engaging with anyone and had no special message for the talks.

Lawyer Gohar, speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindis Adiala Prison today, said former Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing “politically motivated” cases. He added that the PTI founder had asked the judiciary to deliver judgments on his cases at the earliest.

PTI Chairman Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan speaks to reporters outside Rawalpindis Adiala Prison on May 3, 2024. Screenshot/Geo News

He said the Supreme Court would hear a case related to seats reserved for the PTI on May 8 and pinned hope that the top court would rule in favor of the reserved seats quota of the former ruling party under the prescribed law.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz were given the green light to hold negotiations, but not to reach an agreement, Gohar said, adding that they had to talk to anyone except three political parties, designating the Muslim party in power in Pakistan. League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Gohar also demanded the formation of a judicial commission on election rigging. He added that the PTI founder wanted an independent judiciary and the party had taken a strong stand on the issue of Islamabad High Court judges complaining of interference in judicial matters in a letter to the highest court.

The lawyer and politician claimed that all high courts in Balochistan, Lahore, Sindh and Peshawar were complaining that they were facing external interference in their affairs. He added that an independent judiciary would enable the rule of law in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1184983-pti-ready-to-hold-talks-with-any-power-with-imran-khans-release-top-agenda

