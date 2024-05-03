Hope Hicks, a former Trump aide, speaks at his secret trial.





Former White House communications director Hope Hicks spoke Friday at Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, a tense reunion for the former president and a woman who was once one of his most close colleagues.

“I'm really nervous,” Hicks said as she took the stand as the ninth witness to be called in the case and led the jury through a dramatic interior account of Trump's reaction to the infamous tape. 'Access Hollywood which almost derailed its first film. presidential candidacy.

Hicks worked on the 2016 Trump campaign before joining his administration. Another witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, testified that she was in a key meeting he had with Trump and his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in 2015, during which Pecker had agreed to help them remove articles that could harm Trump's campaign.

Hicks, who also worked for the Trump Organization, said she hadn't spoken to Trump in nearly two years.

She told the jury when she worked on Trump's campaign as a press secretary starting in 2015, they spoke several times a day. When asked how big their press team was, Hicks replied, “It was just me and Mr. Trump” until the final stages of his successful campaign, and she praised his skills in communication and branding.

“We all just followed his lead,” she said.

When asked whether or not she attended a meeting with Pecker, she said she didn't remember but it was “possible.” She said she remembered Trump praising articles published by the Enquirer, criticizing his then-Republican rivals Ben Carson and Sen. Ted Cruz. She recalled that Trump called an article attempting to link Cruz's father to the Kennedy assassination “excellent reporting.” Pecker testified that the song was a concoction.

She said the size of the staff increased in October 2016, when she received an email from a Washington Post reporter with an “extremely urgent request” for comment on what subsequently became known as the cassette name “Access Hollywood”. The 2005 hot mic recording includes audio of Trump making lewd comments about women and saying he can grope them without their consent.

Hicks said she was “very concerned” about the email, both its content “and the lack of time to respond.” She said she forwarded the request to campaign leaders, including Kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon and Jason Miller. She eventually found them preparing for the debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

She said Trump asked her what was going on and she read the email aloud to him. She said she had a vague memory of starting to read the transcript of her remarks that the Post reporter had sent, and Trump then reading the rest to himself. That doesn't sound like something I would say, she said.

When they began discussing how to respond, Trump suggested the tape was no big deal and there was nothing to be so upset about, said Hicks, who called it a gimmick. pretty standard for two guys talking.

Hicks said she was “stunned” when she finally heard the tape and had a feeling it would be a “massive story” and a “crisis.”

The campaign released a short statement from Trump calling the remarks “locker room banter.” He then tweeted a video statement, in which he said I said it, was wrong, and apologized, before attacking Clinton.

His testimony came after the court heard from two witnesses from the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Before testimony resumed, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche also argued against Judge Juan Merchan allowing into evidence the 2016 Washington Post article that broke the news of the recording.

Merchan previously said he would allow a transcript of Trump's remarks as evidence, but not the recording itself. Blanche argued Friday that allowing the jury to see the Post article would lead to a risk of “unfair bias.” The prosecutor's office said the article was necessary to establish the amount of time after the tape's release that Trump's lawyer paid money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The judge said both sides should try to resolve the timing issue, but he told the prosecutor's office he didn't want the jury to see Trump's smiling 2005 photo with an actress and Access host Hollywood Billy Bush who accompanied the article, because he thought it would be “highly damaging.”

When the trial resumed, jurors were shown a video that Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, tweeted after the tape was released, in which he said: “I said it, I was wrong and I excuse, before attacking his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. They were also shown a tweet from October 2016 that read: “No one has more respect for women than me!”

Prosecutors also displayed a Trump Truth Social post from 2023, in which he attacked Daniels, whom he called “Horseface.” “She knows nothing about me,” he wrote.

The social media posts were entered into evidence after jurors finished hearing testimony from the forensic analyst who inspected data from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's phones, including text messages and secret recordings.

Cohen is a key figure in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against Trump. Prosecutors say Cohen and Trump conspired with National Enquirer publisher David Pecker to suppress scandalous stories about Trump during his 2016 campaign. The scheme resulted in Cohens paying $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual relationship she said she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the claim.

Trump then reimbursed Cohen in payments that the prosecutor says he falsely classified as legal fees. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Douglas Daus, a forensic analyst with the prosecutor's office, began his testimony Thursday, revealing that he found more than 39,000 contacts on Cohen's phone, including those of Trump and his wife Melania; text messages with Trump allies, including former White House communications director Hope Hicks; photos of Cohen at the White House; and some recordings.

One of the recordings was an excerpt of a conversation Cohen had with Trump in September 2016 about how they should handle reimbursing Pecker for the $150,000 he spent to buy Karen McDougal's silence. McDougal, a former Playboy model, claimed she had a months-long affair with Trump that began in 2006, an allegation Trump denies.

In a recording played in court and first reported in 2018, Trump can be heard saying, “So what do we have to pay for these 150?” He then tells Cohen to pay in cash, and Cohen responds: No, no, no. Got it.

Pecker, who had initially demanded the money be returned, later relented and told Cohen not to pay it, for fear it would land him in legal trouble.

In cross-examining Daus at the end of the court day Thursday, Bove raised the question of whether the phone data could have been manipulated. Daus acknowledged that the FBI seized the same phones and examined them before the DA's office.

On Friday, Bove noted that Cohen turned over his phones to a prosecutor's office investigator who did not turn them over to Daus' unit for four days. When asked if that wasn't ideal from a forensic standpoint, Daus said, “Correct.”

As proceedings began Friday, Merchan responded to an inaccurate assertion Trump made outside court a day earlier.

In remarks outside the courtroom Thursday, Trump said, “I'm not allowed to testify. I am under silence and he said he would appeal. I am not allowed to testify because this judge, who is totally conflicted, is keeping me in unconstitutional silence, he reiterated.

Merchan said Friday he refuted Trump's claims. This does not prohibit you from speaking out, Merchan said. Commonly referred to as an order of silence, the judge's decision is actually called an order restricting extrajudicial statements made outside of court.

As the name of the order suggests, it only applies to out-of-court statements, Merchan said. Trump then said: Thank you.

While in court on Friday, Trump complained. This judge took away my constitutional right. We are tabling, I think today, a constitutional motion, he declared.

This week, Merchan found Trump guilty of criminal contempt and fined him $9,000 for violating that order with nine of his posts on social media and during his campaign. Prosecutors argued Thursday that he should be held in contempt for other alleged violations. Merchan has not yet ruled on the motion.

The hearing day will end slightly early on Friday. Merchan said the hearing will stop at 3:45 p.m. ET instead of 4:30 p.m. because one of the jurors has an appointment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-hush-money-trial-michael-cohen-rcna150445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos